Alan Pergament: My memories of the surprising and enduring success of 'Friends'

"I've always felt there is a certain amount of magic to this show that is inexplicable," said Kauffman. "The combination of the six of them, and a group of writers and the stars aligned correctly. Something clicked and I don't know there is a clear formula or an explanation even for what happened."

"Starting with people in their 20s, we were able to let these characters grow up," she added, "to get married and have babies. It allowed the characters to change like people do."

Cut to May 2004, before the finale aired

I tried to explain the show’s success. I wrote, "To paraphrase President Bill Clinton's advisers (about the economy), ‘It's the writing, stupid.’ "

“And the acting, too, that made such cartoon-ish characters as Joey Tribbiani (LeBlanc) and Phoebe and the self-involved quartet of Ross (Schwimmer), Rachel (Aniston), Monica (Cox) and Chandler (Perry) become American treasures.

“ ’Friends’ had the added virtue of creating likable characters in their 20s who the audience could relate to during their dating and job woes before they eventually grew up, earned fulfilling employment, married, had children and moved to the suburbs.