Alan Pergament: My memories of the surprising and enduring success of 'Friends'

I’m almost as surprised by all the attention being given to the cast of “Friends” reuniting as themselves Thursday for a special on the streaming site HBO Max as I was about the show’s meteoric success in 1994.
But, hey, feeling nostalgic is catching. It is time to share my memories of “Friends,” which arrived on NBC the same year that “ER” premiered.
Here are some edited examples of my columns about “Friends” during key moments in its 10-year history.
September, 1994
I didn’t rave about the show’s pilot.
I wrote that "the cast ... is very attractive," the premiere is "full of good lines" and "if you can get past the contrived situations, you should enjoy it." I gave it 3 stars out of 5.
Here’s my mini-review in the 1994 TV season preview:
" ’Friends,’ 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
“Premise: A sophisticated comedy ... that focuses on six beautiful single people and their troubled relationships.
“Strengths: The cast – which includes Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer – is very attractive and this show should appeal to viewers of its lead-in, 'Mad About You.'
“Weaknesses: Don't we have enough friends on television in shows like ‘Seinfeld,’ ‘Ellen’ and ‘Mad About You’? The show's promos aren't even funny.
“Predictions: As weak as it is, it has a much better chance of succeeding than most relationships in New York City.”
Cut to August, 2001
Perry was my favorite member of the cast and not only because I loved the sarcasm of his character, Chandler Bing. He became my favorite 20 years ago when I was lost in Los Angeles, looking for a relative's house in Pacific Palisades.
“I stopped in front of a gas station and asked a couple heading toward me on foot for directions.
“The male immediately turned to the woman he was with and said, ‘You tell him.’
“By then, I realized I had embarrassingly stopped a celebrity for directions. So, I didn't pay attention to what she was saying.
“After she finished, I thanked her and turned to him and said, ‘I like your show. How many times has anyone stopped you for directions?’
“He smiled that goofy Chandler look. It was Perry.
“This little story impressed most married women I have told. Not because I met Perry. Because I actually stopped to ask for directions, something their husbands rarely do.”
Cut to 2004
I was at the final news conference in Los Angeles in January of 2004, a few weeks before the last of 235 episodes was filmed.
“The hour session with about 150 of the cast’s closest critical friends was poignant and funny. Aniston spoke most eloquently about the end of the show. She didn't sound quite ready to say goodbye to Rachel.
"We're like very delicate china right now and we're speeding toward a brick wall,” she said, twisting her famous hair as she spoke on Stage 24 of the Warner Brothers lot. “Inevitable pain. So that sounds fun, huh?"
"And we're going to smash into a million pieces," added Lisa Kudrow, who plays the show's cartoonish guitar-playing Phoebe Buffay.
“Marta Kauffman, one of the executive producers, compared ending the series to divorcing someone you still love.
"You still have all the good feelings and you care so deeply and you know it is the right time and it is the right thing, but it doesn't make it any less painful," she said.
"It is a deeper loss than I was expecting," said Kudrow.
"It is going to be brutal," said Schwimmer, who plays the nerdy, unlucky-in-love Ross.
“Kauffman admitted some luck was involved in the show’s success.
"I've always felt there is a certain amount of magic to this show that is inexplicable," said Kauffman. "The combination of the six of them, and a group of writers and the stars aligned correctly. Something clicked and I don't know there is a clear formula or an explanation even for what happened."
"Starting with people in their 20s, we were able to let these characters grow up," she added, "to get married and have babies. It allowed the characters to change like people do."
Cut to May 2004, before the finale aired
I tried to explain the show’s success. I wrote, "To paraphrase President Bill Clinton's advisers (about the economy), ‘It's the writing, stupid.’ "
“And the acting, too, that made such cartoon-ish characters as Joey Tribbiani (LeBlanc) and Phoebe and the self-involved quartet of Ross (Schwimmer), Rachel (Aniston), Monica (Cox) and Chandler (Perry) become American treasures.
“ ’Friends’ had the added virtue of creating likable characters in their 20s who the audience could relate to during their dating and job woes before they eventually grew up, earned fulfilling employment, married, had children and moved to the suburbs.
“It has always been my view that 'Friends' is its generation's lighter version of the movie ‘The Big Chill.’ It was a series about a group of friends that most viewers can only fantasize about because they don't have the time or energy to stay close to that many people in their real lives.
“Not that the Manhattan pictured in 'Friends' was realistic. Until Ross dated a gorgeous African-American co-worker (Aisha Tyler), the show was criticized for its lack of diversity."
Cut to the final review
“I didn’t love the series finale. It didn't make me laugh much or cry at all.
“But America certainly got the ending it wanted in those moving final five minutes. Rachel got off her plane headed for Paris and showed up at Ross' apartment an hour or so after he thought his declaration of love and plea for her to stay had been in vain.
“After that, the series ended poetically. The six friends dropped his or her keys off on the counter of the apartment that Monica and Chandler were leaving for the suburbs. Then they decided to go get coffee.
"Where?" cracked Chandler as they headed off to Central Perk, their usual meeting place.
“It was a sweet way to end the series and bring it full circle, but it was hardly inspired.
“The big surprise in the first 30 minutes was that Erica, the young birth mother of Monica and Chandler Bing's adopted baby, didn't realize she was having twins.
“Phoebe played Ross' chief cheerleader and driver, determined to convince him that he had to tell Rachel how he felt about her after a night of passion before she headed to Paris.
“Joey (LeBlanc) had one big crisis. The foosball game he often played with Chandler had to be dismantled to save a chick and a duck he had bought for the Bings as a housewarming present. The two guys couldn't wreck the game to save them, so Monica was only too happy to oblige.
“That subplot enabled the two former roommates to have a final moment together and celebrate their friendship with ‘a lame cool-guy handshake.' "
I won’t be surprised if there are a lot of lame and cool moments on HBO Max Thursday.