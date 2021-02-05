Alan Pergament: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo expect memorable Super Bowl

CBS play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz learned two years ago that – with the exception of Joe Namath’s famous 1969 proclamation – there are no guarantees in the Super Bowl.
The matchup between the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, carried by WIVB-TV, looks to be the closest thing to a guarantee of a game that will be as memorable as Whitney Houston's national anthem performance 30 years ago.
After all, CBS analyst Tony Romo said in a conference call last week that it is the most important game in Mahomes’ career and “one of the great matchups in sports history.”
“I'll tell you, as a football fan, this is as good as it gets,” said Romo. “In 30, 40 years, I have a funny feeling this might be the greatest matchup, from a story perspective.”
But Nantz knows things don’t always work out the way one expects.
He thought a great game was guaranteed in 2019 when he and Romo called their first Super Bowl together as Brady’s New England Patriots met the high-powered Los Angeles Rams offense led by boy wonder coach Sean McVay.
During the conference call, Nantz lamented there was only one touchdown scored in the Patriots’ 13-3 victory in what may have been the dullest Super Bowl in recent history.
“I'll just say that it's just a dream,” Nantz said of Sunday's matchup. “You almost couldn't write a better script for us going into this game. I feel like, in some respects, we're due.”
Then he referenced the nightmare two years ago when the Pats had the fewest points of any winner and the combined 16 points was the lowest ever.
“We had one play in the entire game that was run inside of a red zone,” recalled Nantz. “Well, I look at this matchup, that's impossible. That won't happen here. That can't happen here. This game is hold your breath. There's going to be a big highlight coming at you every couple of minutes.”
That certainly puts high expectations on the rematch of Kansas City’s 27-24 win over the Bucs on Nov. 29, after which Romo predicted the two teams would meet in the Super Bowl.
But CBS Sports head Sean McManus might have even exceeded the expectations of the announcers.
“I think it's coming at a really important time in our country, to be honest with you,” said McManus. “I think America needs this Super Bowl. I think it's an opportunity for the country to come together. I think it's going to be uplifting. I think it's going to be unifying, and I think it's coming at the right time. And I really do hope it's a celebration for everything that's great about this country.”
That’s a nice thought. But the chance of any football game unifying America is about as likely as Nick Wright saying quarterback Josh Allen will lead the Bills to two Super Bowl wins.
Americans will probably argue over whether Romo talked too much, Brady should be rooted for or against and the quality of the Weeknd’s halftime performance
Nantz made one surefire prediction. He expects Romo to be on the top of his – and Brady’s – game.
“I want to tip everyone off,” said Nantz. “When we've had Brady games in these four years with Tony, these are his best games because there's something to be said for watching film for 20 years. There are very few people … who can see things the way Tony can see them. Tom can see them, and Tony sees what Tom sees.
“So … watch out for Romo in this game. ... Just go back and look at the AFC championship game two years ago. (New England beat Kansas City, 37-31, in overtime). Look at that overtime drive. It sets up very nicely for Tony because he's one of the very few, if maybe the only guy, that can actually know what's going on in Tom Brady's head in those situations when he's looking at defenses and looking at schemes.”
Now on to more parts of CBS’ game plan:
Whitney: One of the highlights of the seven-hour pregame show is expected to be a feature on the impact of the late Whitney Houston singing "The Star-Spangled Banner" with the Persian Gulf War as the backdrop before the Bills’ Super Bowl "wide right" loss to the New York Giants in Tampa. Record producer Clive Davis and musical director Rickey Minor are interviewed. Another pregame highlight is expected to be a feature, “Before Jackie,” narrated by actress Viola Davis about Kenny Washington, who integrated the NFL in the 1940s almost a year before his college baseball teammate, Jackie Robinson, integrated major league baseball.
Sideline report: Sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson said she expects to be on the sideline for the first time this season. Evan Washburn, Jay Feely and rules analyst Gene Steratore also are part of the coverage.
The flying cameras: Executive producer Harold Bryant said CBS will have four flying cameras among the 120 at the game, including a trolley cam that can zoom and speed along with the players as they run the field.
The tone: McManus said the overall tone will be different and everything will be put in perspective. “I think you'll see some elements (in the pregame show) that will really reflect what our country has gone through and reflect on the fact that we have optimism and that we're all going … to pull through it together.”
Searching for superlatives: Nantz recalled when the Patriots won the boring Super Bowl two years ago, the CBS team “felt pretty good” about probably having Brady's last Super Bowl. During last year’s Patriots playoff loss to Tennessee, Nantz and Romo had a similar thought without knowing what Brady was going to do. “Here he is again,” said Nantz. “If anyone out there has any superlatives that haven't been used yet, you know how to get in touch with me. My reservoir is bone dry.”
The Vegas line: CBS won’t go there. But Nantz had one more prediction concerning Romo’s go-to lines at key situations. “This has the makings of at least four Tony, ‘Here we go, Jim, here we go, Jim.’ I think if I was setting the line, I'd go 3 1/2, and I'd say that's overrated.”
The crowd: Nantz noted that the 17,000 fans at Arrowhead when the Chiefs beat the Bills felt like 70,000 and has great expectations for the Super Bowl crowd of 25,000. “It's going to feel like, in my estimation, like it's a full stadium, and it's going to be a really joyous feeling.” For Brady lovers and haters.