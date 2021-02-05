Alan Pergament: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo expect memorable Super Bowl

That’s a nice thought. But the chance of any football game unifying America is about as likely as Nick Wright saying quarterback Josh Allen will lead the Bills to two Super Bowl wins.

Americans will probably argue over whether Romo talked too much, Brady should be rooted for or against and the quality of the Weeknd’s halftime performance

Nantz made one surefire prediction. He expects Romo to be on the top of his – and Brady’s – game.

“I want to tip everyone off,” said Nantz. “When we've had Brady games in these four years with Tony, these are his best games because there's something to be said for watching film for 20 years. There are very few people … who can see things the way Tony can see them. Tom can see them, and Tony sees what Tom sees.

“So … watch out for Romo in this game. ... Just go back and look at the AFC championship game two years ago. (New England beat Kansas City, 37-31, in overtime). Look at that overtime drive. It sets up very nicely for Tony because he's one of the very few, if maybe the only guy, that can actually know what's going on in Tom Brady's head in those situations when he's looking at defenses and looking at schemes.”

Now on to more parts of CBS’ game plan: