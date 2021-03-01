Alan Pergament: Crowning the Golden Globes' top 10 moments

Best moments: Two of the three best moments of the night involved the late Chadwick Boseman. One came with his widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, gave a beautiful acceptance speech on his behalf after his win for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

The other moment came when a group of young children – most of them minority – were quizzed about a variety of Golden Globe topics and gave some very funny erroneous answers that would have made Art Linkletter proud. But they all got one question right: Who was Chadwick Boseman? “The Black Panther,” they all answered.

Norman rules: The third best moment came courtesy of the legendary Norman Lear. The 98-year-old delivered a beautiful speech after being presented with the Carol Burnett Award, ending it with her trademark move of wiggling her ear and saying, ”So glad we had this time together.”

The start: Who among us that haven’t had an unpleasant Zoom experience in the last year didn’t laugh when the night’s first winner, supporting actor Daniel Kaluuya of “Judas and the Black Messiah,” initially couldn’t be heard before a technical problem was resolved?