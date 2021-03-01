Alan Pergament: Crowning the Golden Globes' top 10 moments

I can’t believe I watched the whole thing.
I said that twice Sunday.
First, after watching the latest Buffalo Sabres disaster, a 3-0 loss to Philadelphia.
Then after watching the three-hour presentation of “The Golden Globes,” an award shows voted on by a nondiverse group of about 90 foreign journalists that was primarily considered a joke inside the entertainment industry before NBC started airing it in prime time and expanded its audience.
“We all know awards shows are stupid,” said co-host Tina Fey at the start of the program.
She was joking, but New York Times film critic Manohla Dargis agreed.
I laughed when the critic tweeted, “why in the (expletive deleted) is anyone watching the Golden Globes?”
“They’re stupid,” she wrote in another tweet. “Everyone knows that they’re stupid and bad for movies (and your brain)… Go watch a movie.”
Actually, that would have been a better idea since many of the winning films either were released so recently that a most viewers hadn’t had a chance to see them and likely were shaking their heads asking, “What is that all about?” when winners were named.
In any event, here are my top 10 takeaways after losing three hours of my life watching the celebrities who didn’t win awkwardly trying to look happy for the winners while they were on Zoom.
Best moments: Two of the three best moments of the night involved the late Chadwick Boseman. One came with his widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, gave a beautiful acceptance speech on his behalf after his win for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”
The other moment came when a group of young children – most of them minority – were quizzed about a variety of Golden Globe topics and gave some very funny erroneous answers that would have made Art Linkletter proud. But they all got one question right: Who was Chadwick Boseman? “The Black Panther,” they all answered.
Norman rules: The third best moment came courtesy of the legendary Norman Lear. The 98-year-old delivered a beautiful speech after being presented with the Carol Burnett Award, ending it with her trademark move of wiggling her ear and saying, ”So glad we had this time together.”
The start: Who among us that haven’t had an unpleasant Zoom experience in the last year didn’t laugh when the night’s first winner, supporting actor Daniel Kaluuya of “Judas and the Black Messiah,” initially couldn’t be heard before a technical problem was resolved?
Charles and Diana win: Well sort of. Emma Corrin, the actress who played Princess Diana, and Josh O’Connor, who played Prince Charles, both were rewarded for their roles in the latest season of Netflix’s “The Crown.” It was a big night for “The Crown,” which indirectly showed you why Meghan and Harry would want to leave such a horrible family environment and live in the United States. Gillian Anderson also won for playing Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and the program was named top dramatic television series.
The MVP: Viewers undoubtedly were shaking their heads when Jodie Foster thanked Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after winning a supporting actress award for “The Mauritanian.” A little research revealed that Rodgers thanked Foster after winning the NFL’s MVP award and that he is engaged to Shailene Woodley, who co-stars with Foster in “The Mauritanian.”
A nutty moment: After deservedly winning for his role as a soccer coach in Britain in the adorable Apple TV+ comedy, a hoodie clad Jason Sudeikis exclaimed, “That’s nuts.” He wasn’t the only one wearing a sweatshirt. Presenter Joaquin Phoenix wore one at the end of the night. I applaud their fashion choices, which illustrated actors are just like us and want to be comfortable.
She can play the laugher, too: After both of Sacha Baron Cohen’s awards for his “Borat” film on Amazon Prime, his wife Isla Fisher provided the laugh track. She laughed at everything he said as easily as she cried in a “Curb Your Enthusiasm” episode in which she played a woman who cried on cue for a living.
Checkmate: The two sure things were that Anya Taylor-Joy was going to win for playing the chess champion in the terrific Netflix series “Queen’s Gambit” and the series would also win. I also was happy to see Aaron Sorkin win as the screenwriter for Netflix’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”