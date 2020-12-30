Alan Pergament: Bills' victory over Pats gets rating in Super Bowl territory

The Buffalo Bills’ 38-9 victory over the New England Patriots on ESPN’s "Monday Night Football" simulcast by ABC affiliate WKBW-TV (Channel 7) and ESPN had another rating similar to what a Super Bowl would receive locally.
Led by quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs, Buffalo’s dominance of their longtime nemesis had a 49.5 rating. That was seven-tenths of a point higher than the 48.8 combined rating on Channel 7 and the NFL Network nine days earlier when the Bills defeated the Denver Broncos, 48-19, to clinch their first AFC East title in 25 years.
The 49.5 rating means that 49.5% of television households in Western New York were tuned into the game. A rating point in Buffalo equals 5,285 households.
Naturally, it was the highest-rated game of the season locally. It also was about 10% higher than the 44.9 rating for the Bills' MNF victory over San Francisco on Dec. 7.
ESPN reported it was the highest rating for a MNF game in Buffalo during the ESPN era from 2006 to now.
The Boston market was No. 2 for Monday night's game with an 18.3 rating.
The ratings for Super Bowls since meters came to Western New York in 2000 are generally in the low 50s. Of course, the Bills haven’t been in a Super Bowl during that time so the rating for one involving them could be much higher.
Bills-New England games always do well on MNF, with a 2015 game getting a 42.2 rating and the 2018 game receiving a 41.0 rating.
Nationally, the Bills-Pats game had 14,447,000 viewers, MNF’s second best viewership of the season.
Of course, most MNF games didn’t have the benefit of being simulcast on ABC and ESPN as the Bills-Pats and Bills-San Francisco games did.
With the help of the huge ratings for the Bills' two MNF games, Buffalo was MNF’s No. 3 market for the season with a 9.3 average rating for all games. New Orleans was first with a 13.0 average and San Diego (which no longer has the Chargers) third with a 10.3 rating average.
While we are on the subject of ratings, the University at Buffalo’s 17-10 bowl victory over Marshall on Christmas Day had a 7.6 local rating on ESPN.