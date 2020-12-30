Alan Pergament: Bills' victory over Pats gets rating in Super Bowl territory

The Buffalo Bills’ 38-9 victory over the New England Patriots on ESPN’s "Monday Night Football" simulcast by ABC affiliate WKBW-TV (Channel 7) and ESPN had another rating similar to what a Super Bowl would receive locally.

Led by quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs, Buffalo’s dominance of their longtime nemesis had a 49.5 rating. That was seven-tenths of a point higher than the 48.8 combined rating on Channel 7 and the NFL Network nine days earlier when the Bills defeated the Denver Broncos, 48-19, to clinch their first AFC East title in 25 years.

The 49.5 rating means that 49.5% of television households in Western New York were tuned into the game. A rating point in Buffalo equals 5,285 households.

Naturally, it was the highest-rated game of the season locally. It also was about 10% higher than the 44.9 rating for the Bills' MNF victory over San Francisco on Dec. 7.

ESPN reported it was the highest rating for a MNF game in Buffalo during the ESPN era from 2006 to now.

The Boston market was No. 2 for Monday night's game with an 18.3 rating.