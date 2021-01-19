Alan Pergament: Bills-Ravens rating beats last year's Super Bowl in Buffalo

"Monday Night Football" play-by-play announcer Steve Levy was right.
During the Buffalo Bills’ 17-3 victory over the Baltimore Ravens Saturday night, Levy tweeted: “When doing the TV ratings for this one in Buffalo, it’ll just be easier to count how many TVs weren’t on NBC.”
NBC Sports reports the game featuring the quarterback matchup between the Bills' Josh Allen and the Ravens' Lamar Jackson had a season-high 52.8 household rating on WGRZ-TV, the local NBC affiliate, which also exceeded the local rating for last year’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.
The rating eclipsed the 51.8 rating for the Bills’ 27-24 playoff victory over the Indianapolis Colts a week earlier. Until the rating for the Ravens’ game exceeded it, the rating for the Colts game was the highest-rated Bills game locally since meters came here in 2000.
The 52.8 rating means that 52.8% of television households in Western New York were tuned into the game. A rating point in Buffalo equals 5,285 households.
To Levy’s point, the game had a 75.2 share locally, which means that three-quarters of the TV sets on in Western New York were watching the game.
A handful of programs on the other network affiliates averaged a rating above 1 in Western New York but the rating in Western New York for most programs didn’t go that high.
The national rating for the game isn’t expected to arrive until Wednesday.
The ratings for Super Bowls since meters came to Western New York in 2000 are generally in the low 50s. Of course, the Bills haven’t been in a Super Bowl during that time so the rating for one involving them could be much higher.
Kansas City’s 31-20 victory over San Francisco in the Super Bowl a year ago had a 50.4 rating on WUTV, the local Fox affiliate.
All three Bills playoff games in the last four seasons have broke the 50 rating mark.
The Bills’ playoff loss last season to Houston played in January of 2018 averaged a 50.9 combined rating on ESPN and Channel 7.
The Bills’ playoff loss to Jacksonville in the 2017 season played in January of 2018 had a 51.1 rating on Channel 4.