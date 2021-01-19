Alan Pergament: Bills-Ravens rating beats last year's Super Bowl in Buffalo

"Monday Night Football" play-by-play announcer Steve Levy was right.

During the Buffalo Bills’ 17-3 victory over the Baltimore Ravens Saturday night, Levy tweeted: “When doing the TV ratings for this one in Buffalo, it’ll just be easier to count how many TVs weren’t on NBC.”

NBC Sports reports the game featuring the quarterback matchup between the Bills' Josh Allen and the Ravens' Lamar Jackson had a season-high 52.8 household rating on WGRZ-TV, the local NBC affiliate, which also exceeded the local rating for last year’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

The rating eclipsed the 51.8 rating for the Bills’ 27-24 playoff victory over the Indianapolis Colts a week earlier. Until the rating for the Ravens’ game exceeded it, the rating for the Colts game was the highest-rated Bills game locally since meters came here in 2000.

The 52.8 rating means that 52.8% of television households in Western New York were tuned into the game. A rating point in Buffalo equals 5,285 households.

To Levy’s point, the game had a 75.2 share locally, which means that three-quarters of the TV sets on in Western New York were watching the game.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month