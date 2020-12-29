Alan Pergament: As Bills dismantle Patriots, 'Monday Night Football' celebrates Buffalo

After Buffalo tight end Lee Smith caught a 4-yard touchdown pass and was taken down in celebration by lineman Jon Feliciano in a move that would have made a WWE wrestler proud, “Monday Night Football” play-by-play announcer Steve Levy captured the moment.
“Who is having more fun than the Buffalo Bills?” said Levy, who said something similar earlier.
The answer: Bills fans.
Fun? Wow!
The Bills’ 38-9 victory over the host New England Patriots led by quarterback Josh Allen’s four touchdown passes had to make Bills fans feel like they landed on a fantasy island.
The only thing missing from the simulcast carried by ABC and ESPN was hearing Kool & the Gang sing “Celebration” as the Bills won in the stadium Levy called a “House of Horrors” for Buffalo.
What a difference three weeks makes.
The fourth game in the Bills’ prime time coming out party with wins over San Francisco, Denver, Pittsburgh and San Francisco was a celebration of practically everything Buffalo from pregame show to postgame show.
When Buffalo played San Francisco on MNF on Dec. 7, the pregame show was 49er-flavored and mentioned the Bills hadn’t won on MNF in this century.
On Monday night at Foxborough, the pregame show was decisively Buffalo flavored.
It included the best piece on the meaning of the Bills Mafia I’ve seen on national television. In interviews with co-founder Del Reid and Mafia member Justin Hutton, the story focused on the true meaning of being part of the Bills family and not on the stereotype of table crashing fans.
In the first half, Levy and analysts Brian Griese and Louis Riddick couldn’t have been more upbeat about the Bills.
It wouldn’t be surprising if Bills fans enjoyed the second half even more because the announcers focused on the poor, pitiful Patriots who must rebuild without a capable quarterback.
And then there were two great Bill Belichick moments.
The first one came after the Pats coach foolishly challenged an obvious sideline catch by Bills tight end Dawson Knox.
ESPN’s cameras caught a frustrated Belichick on the phone after the ruling went against him in time to see him fling the phone 3 yards or so. The throw, which illustrated Belichick has a better arm than Patriot quarterback Cam Newton, immediately went viral.
The second Belichick moment came at game’s end when the Pats coach uncharacteristically put his arm around Bills coach Sean McDermott and chatted with him. The classy moment may have been for only 15-30 seconds, but that’s a filibuster by Belichick’s standards.
One immediately wondered what Belichick said. It would have been classy if he said something like, “I was wrong to tell the ESPN guys I wasn’t that impressed by Allen.”
The announcing trio said before the game started that Belichick wasn’t having all the Allen MVP talk because the Pats held the quarterback in check in the first game between the two teams, a 24-21 Bills win.
Allen obviously has improved since then and been more unleashed. He only threw 18 passes in the first game. He threw that many passes in the first half Monday, many of which literally wowed the announcers.
My opinion of the new MNF didn’t change from Dec. 7. Griese is strong in technical aspects, including explaining coverages. He was best at diagramming the 50-yard touchdown pass from Allen to Diggs, noting that the quarterback initially wanted to go down the field to Gabriel Davis. Griese also did a great job diagramming a second touchdown pass to a sliding Diggs after Allen faked looking for Cole Beasley on the opposite side.
Riddick, who has interviewed for some general manager jobs, knows the players’ histories well. And he also explained some of Allen’s incredible throws, including one TD pass that he called “the next level.”
Levy has an upbeat excitement level and asks the analysts appropriate questions, some of which they declined to answer.
Of course, there was a little for Bills fans to quibble about during the broadcast.
Griese might have understated the population of metropolitan Buffalo by 300,000 or so but big deal.
Sideline reporter Laura Rutledge may have exaggerated a bit by saying 8,000 fans met the Bills at the airport after they clinched the AFC East. The crowd seems to be getting larger every time someone talks about it.
Rutledge also received some Twitter grief after she suggested the Bills have gone from the K-Gun in Jim Kelly’s years to the A-Gun now that Allen is the quarterback. Bills fans noted on social networks that she didn’t realize the K-Gun was named for tight end Keith McKeller, not Kelly. In fairness, she never said it was named for Kelly.
Levy liked the line, saying, “Someone, someplace I’m sure is printing up brand new hats and T-shirts.”
The slogan still works even if the K doesn’t stand for Kelly.
Now on to more highs and lows of the telecast:
Poor Bill: After Allen tried to hit Davis on a long pass with the Bills up, 31-9, Griese said Belichick was “hot.” How could the guy whose team beat the Bills, 56-10, on a "Sunday Night Football" game in 2007, possibly be mad about trying to score with a 22-point lead?
Circling the wagons: The pregame show had a clever animated short playing off Chris Berman’s classic line “nobody circles the wagons like the Buffalo Bills.” The short showed the Bills literally circling wagons with a horse and carriage.
Expletive deleted: Levy said he cleaned up Allen’s post-AFC East title line about wanting a shirt and a hat that reads “Super Bowl.”
'Love Actually': What Bills fan didn’t laugh when ESPN carried an animated takeoff on the 2003 Christmas movie “Love Actually” in which Tom Brady supposedly slammed the door on Belichick after the coach used cue cards to show all the positive Pats records broken since QB 12 left?
Tim Hortons or Starbucks? Levy noted that Newton gets up at 4 a.m. but doesn’t have coffee until 8 a.m. He wouldn’t want to read the Boston Globe with his coffee this morning.
The tourist spot: Levy noted that Bills fans won a Fox fan contest that allowed them to put up a billboard three miles from the Patriots stadium celebrating “The Best Fans in Football.” He added it has become a tourist destination.
Fingerprints and dents: Levy noted that Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White said that is what happened to his car during the airport celebration.
The trade: The announcers noted that the Bills traded down the No. 10 pick to Kansas City in 2017, which led to the Chiefs drafting MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Bills taking White later. But the announcers agreed that the Bills Mafia is just fine with Allen now.
The godfather: Steve Tasker’s classic line “it might be chilly” that ends a Pegula Sports and Entertainment piece celebrating the Bills’ AFC East title made it on the air. The announcers also noted that Tasker was called “the godfather of special teams” by Patriots special teams ace Matthew Slater for “paving the way for the rest of us.”
Feel-good story: After Newton broke some tackles and scored the Pats only touchdown to cut the lead to 10-9, Griese undoubtedly upset Bills fans when he said: “You have to feel good for Cam to have something positive in this game.”
New England’s best play: Belichick called a timeout that negated what could have been a Bills touchdown pass from Allen to Davis.
Trash talk: The cameras caught New England’s J.C. Jackson and the Bills’ Stefon Diggs, who both played at Maryland, trash talking after the Patriot prevented Diggs from catching a touchdown. Diggs got the last laugh, catching three touchdowns. After one touchdown, the cameras caught Diggs and Allen hugging it out.
Best stat: Near game’s end, Levy noted that the Patriots’ 29-point loss was the second worst in Belichick’s coaching career in New England, exceeded only by a 31-0 Bills victory in 2003.
Extra point miss: The camera angle made it hard to see that Patriots kicker Nick Folk missed the extra point after Newton’s touchdown.
Welcome to the NFL: After a lengthy discussion of the Pats fall and the need for a quarterback after 20 years of Brady, Griese wasn’t feeling any sympathy. “Welcome to the NFL,” said Griese. “That’s what everybody was dealing with if you don’t have Tom Brady.”
Late call: I’ll be honest: I didn’t know who No. 46 was on the Bills until he threw a left-hand pass for a first down on a successful fake point that Levy saw immediately. It took a long time before Griese named the passer, Jaquan Johnson.
Daboll gets love: Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll got an extended amount of love that surely will raise his visibility for a head coaching job.
Makeup call: Riddick called Matt Milano by the wrong first name in the San Francisco game. He got it right Monday and praised the linebacker so often it can’t hurt Milano’s contract negotiations.
Best commercial: With time to fill in the fourth quarter with the Bills holding a big lead, Levy noted that Allen fell in love with Buffalo during his pre-draft visit when he was snowed in and went to Bar Bill in East Aurora for “the best wings on the planet.”
The million-dollar answer: The announcers noted the $217,000 donation by Buffalo native and Bills fan Sue McCollum to the Patricia Allen Fund in support of Oishei Children’s Hospital in honor of Allen’s late grandmother. The donation led to the fund hitting $1 million.
Best artwork: The moving pregame Bills Mafia story by Michelle Beisner-Buck about the Patricia Allen Fund started with some crayon drawings of Allen in uniform by hospitalized children.
Allen moonlights: After a 22-yard run for a first down, the quarterback was heard telling an official correctly that a Patriot was offsides. It is the second time this season that Allen has moonlighted as an official.
Best chance: Griese often seemed to be the voice of reason. With the Bills ahead, 31-9, Riddick said Belichick felt Newton gave them the best chance to win and that’s why he wasn’t switching to Jarrett Stidham. “The reality is that Cam Newton doesn’t give them a chance to win either,” responded Griese. “So what are you gaining?” Stidham was put in shortly after, with the announcers seeming to better understand why he wasn’t playing after a couple of inaccurate passes.
A 'delicious’ ending: After the Bills won their second MNF game this century, Levy started thinking playoffs. “The Bills do look set to make a run,” said Levy. “We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves, but Buffalo-Kansas City, that would be delicious.” It's something that Bills fans would love, actually.