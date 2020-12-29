Alan Pergament: As Bills dismantle Patriots, 'Monday Night Football' celebrates Buffalo

One immediately wondered what Belichick said. It would have been classy if he said something like, “I was wrong to tell the ESPN guys I wasn’t that impressed by Allen.”

The announcing trio said before the game started that Belichick wasn’t having all the Allen MVP talk because the Pats held the quarterback in check in the first game between the two teams, a 24-21 Bills win.

Allen obviously has improved since then and been more unleashed. He only threw 18 passes in the first game. He threw that many passes in the first half Monday, many of which literally wowed the announcers.

My opinion of the new MNF didn’t change from Dec. 7. Griese is strong in technical aspects, including explaining coverages. He was best at diagramming the 50-yard touchdown pass from Allen to Diggs, noting that the quarterback initially wanted to go down the field to Gabriel Davis. Griese also did a great job diagramming a second touchdown pass to a sliding Diggs after Allen faked looking for Cole Beasley on the opposite side.

Riddick, who has interviewed for some general manager jobs, knows the players’ histories well. And he also explained some of Allen’s incredible throws, including one TD pass that he called “the next level.”