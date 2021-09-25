Byron Brown: Investment in Buffalo’s revival must not come to a halt

When I took office as Buffalo’s mayor in 2006, I promised to work to revitalize our city, build a safer, smarter, stronger Buffalo and ensure that every community shares in our opportunity and success. And we’ve made incredible progress.

I love our city, and I believe all we’ve accomplished is at stake in this election. Please examine the difference between my experience and record, as we work for Buffalo’s continuing revival, versus an inexperienced radical socialist, who wants to undo many of the programs and initiatives we have successfully put in place to the benefit of all of our city’s residents.

We have grown our city for the first time in 70 years, with a population of more than 278,000. This will direct hundreds of millions of dollars to Buffalo more than the next 10 years. One of the reasons for this growth is that we kept Buffalo affordable. My administration reduced residential property tax rates in Buffalo by 16%, making it much easier for families to own homes. My opponent has pledged that she will raise taxes.