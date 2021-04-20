Another Voice: Zero-emission car bill could undermine climate goals

As the New York Legislature debates passing A4302, a law requiring all in-state sales of new passenger cars and trucks be zero-emissions by 2035, state lawmakers must also consider whether such a piece of legislation will disrupt the careful, complex work being done by New York’s Climate Action Council. The Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act established that the CAC would be the body to analyze and put forth a plan for addressing climate issues and that work should continue without interference from our Legislature.

Reducing emissions from the transportation sector is a necessary component of meeting our state’s climate goals. However, the CAC is looking at many options to address emissions, and until the full council can review all recommendations as a whole, our state Legislature should not attempt to bypass the CAC. Doing so undermines the very point of the group and could leave New York with mandates that are at odds with one another and detrimental to the very people the CLCPA hopes to protect.

As an example, New York is actively working to add electric vehicles to the grid while simultaneously replacing low-cost, reliable natural gas with intermittent renewables. If both efforts move forward, the outcome will leave New Yorkers paying more for less reliable electricity.