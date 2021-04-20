Another Voice: Zero-emission car bill could undermine climate goals

As the New York Legislature debates passing A4302, a law requiring all in-state sales of new passenger cars and trucks be zero-emissions by 2035, state lawmakers must also consider whether such a piece of legislation will disrupt the careful, complex work being done by New York’s Climate Action Council. The Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act established that the CAC would be the body to analyze and put forth a plan for addressing climate issues and that work should continue without interference from our Legislature.
Reducing emissions from the transportation sector is a necessary component of meeting our state’s climate goals. However, the CAC is looking at many options to address emissions, and until the full council can review all recommendations as a whole, our state Legislature should not attempt to bypass the CAC. Doing so undermines the very point of the group and could leave New York with mandates that are at odds with one another and detrimental to the very people the CLCPA hopes to protect.
As an example, New York is actively working to add electric vehicles to the grid while simultaneously replacing low-cost, reliable natural gas with intermittent renewables. If both efforts move forward, the outcome will leave New Yorkers paying more for less reliable electricity.
The fear that we are trading our reliable electric supply for unknown costs and uncertainty about energy availability is not unfounded. According to the Department of Energy, a single commercial DC fast charger that uses 400-800 volts and charges a vehicle in 20-40 minutes can draw as much power as 50 homes.
The New York Independent System Operator said in its 2019 Power Trends Report that the adoption of EVs are expected to increase annual energy use on the grid by 4.2 million megawatt hours by 2030. That’s the amount of power needed to power 1.3 billion homes for one hour.
This is not an argument against the incorporation and eventual adoption of EVs. But lawmakers should acknowledge that exponentially increasing New York’s EV ownership while also discussing energy initiatives such as gas moratoriums are at odds with one another. The power sector in the last 30 years has reduced emissions more than 50% from 1990 levels – more than any other sector.
The state should pump the brakes on a massive overhaul of the energy industry until we know the costs associated with such a plan, and the increased demand EVs will place on our energy grid. If not, the consequences could be dire for average New Yorkers who are left unable to pay their energy bills and potentially in the dark.
Michelle Hook, is executive director of New Yorkers for Affordable Energy and vice president of public affairs for Danskammer Energy, Orange County.