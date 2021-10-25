Another Voice: Write down Brown, do not vote for extremism

On Election Day, Buffalo’s voters have the chance to send a message nationwide to the ultra-left socialists trying to take over the Democratic Party. “Write Down Byron Brown” and say clearly: “We do not want to defund the police, destroy capitalism or scrap the Affordable Care Act.”
Buffalo’s four-term mayor, Byron Brown, lost a June Democratic primary to India Walton, a self-avowed democratic socialist candidate with no governmental experience. Brown, confident of victory, did not campaign enough. Once again, a fringe candidate took advantage of habitually low-turnout party primaries. She received a mere 11,000-plus votes from more than 106,000 registered Democrats.
Brown, however, deserves another term. He has provided dependable, experienced leadership for more than a decade. He strengthened his police department, accelerated economic development, improved the city’s infrastructure, rehabilitated commercial corridors, community centers, parks and open spaces, and he boosted Buffalo’s arts programs.
His write-in campaign is a watershed event.
A victory by a socialist on the Democratic line would encourage ultra-left socialists to enter primaries in New York and throughout the nation.
Let’s face it, the scorched earth politics of both the ultra-left and the ultra-right has little value to American democracy. These ideologues see compromise as evil, equate it with weakness and will have no part of it.
There can, however, be no democracy without compromise. These extremists fail to realize that compromise might be the single reason that our republic has survived for so many years.
We know full well that American capitalism needs to be reformed, but it does not need to be demolished. We know the sole pursuit of profits does not serve the common good. Corporations and the super-rich need to pay their fair share of taxes. Corporations must serve not only their shareholders, but also their employees, communities and customers. We know American workers need long-overdue pay raises and benefits.
We can create a more fair, equitable and sustainable capitalism without destroying a system that has built the world’s greatest economy and lifted more people out of poverty than any other system in the world.
We know we need to reform policing. We will address racial and economic inequities in the criminal justice system, transform police training and ensure police accountability without defunding and dismantling the police.
We can make health care more affordable, expand coverage and lower drug prices without destroying the Affordable Care Act. We can mend it, not end it.
We must hold fast to the principles and policies that have served generations of Americans.
I’m calling upon other like-minded Democrats, independents and Republicans, especially elected officials, party leaders and activists across the state, to join me: “Write Down Byron Brown.” Tell the nation that people working together, and not extremists, remain the best hope for a fair and just America.
Rep. Tom Suozzi is a U.S. congressman representing Queens and Long Island.