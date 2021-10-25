Another Voice: Write down Brown, do not vote for extremism

There can, however, be no democracy without compromise. These extremists fail to realize that compromise might be the single reason that our republic has survived for so many years.

We know full well that American capitalism needs to be reformed, but it does not need to be demolished. We know the sole pursuit of profits does not serve the common good. Corporations and the super-rich need to pay their fair share of taxes. Corporations must serve not only their shareholders, but also their employees, communities and customers. We know American workers need long-overdue pay raises and benefits.

We can create a more fair, equitable and sustainable capitalism without destroying a system that has built the world’s greatest economy and lifted more people out of poverty than any other system in the world.

We know we need to reform policing. We will address racial and economic inequities in the criminal justice system, transform police training and ensure police accountability without defunding and dismantling the police.

We can make health care more affordable, expand coverage and lower drug prices without destroying the Affordable Care Act. We can mend it, not end it.

We must hold fast to the principles and policies that have served generations of Americans.

I’m calling upon other like-minded Democrats, independents and Republicans, especially elected officials, party leaders and activists across the state, to join me: “Write Down Byron Brown.” Tell the nation that people working together, and not extremists, remain the best hope for a fair and just America.

Rep. Tom Suozzi is a U.S. congressman representing Queens and Long Island.