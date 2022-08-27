Another Voice: Workers' Compensation Law changes will hurt small businesses

A bill amending the definition of temporary total disability in the New York Workers’ Compensation Law, S768/A1118, has passed both the Senate and the Assembly and now needs only Gov. Kathy Hochul’s signature to become law. This bill, if signed into law, will significantly increase workers’ compensation premiums and other costs for businesses in New York.

The bill modifies Section 15(2) of the WCL to define temporary total disability as “the injured employee’s inability to perform his or her pre-injury employment duties or any modified employment offered by the employer that is consistent with the employee’s disability.” This definition overturns well-established precedent defining temporary total disability in New York as the inability to do any work in the economy based on medical evidence from physicians.

Currently, workers only receive the maximum compensation rate when the medical evidence shows that they are unable to perform any work. Should this bill become law, those workers who retain significant work capacity after a work injury, but are found to be unable to return to their pre-injury employment or modified work offered by the employer, may receive temporary total disability benefits potentially for life. This will be enormously expensive for New York businesses and provides no incentives for injured workers to retrain or look for work for which they are suited following their injury. With the current labor shortages throughout the economy, this legislation would only exacerbate an already challenging workforce problem.

Existing law already protects injured workers who are unable to return to their at-injury employment. An injured worker with a medical partial disability can receive compensation benefits to supplement lower weekly pay that they are receiving for limited duty work, whether with the at-injury employer or some other employer. Additionally, injured workers who are partially disabled are also entitled to unemployment insurance benefits on top of workers’ compensation benefits. The workers’ compensation law requires injured workers with a partial disability, no longer employed by their pre-injury employer, to make an earnest search for work within medical restrictions that helps the worker get a paycheck and helps employers looking for labor. Free vocational rehabilitation services are available through the state. The current system both protects injured workers and incentivizes their return to the workforce.

The majority of businesses in New York are small businesses that may not have light duty positions or return-to-work programs. Small businesses will be hurt not only due to insurance premium increases but also because of the need to hire somebody to replace the injured employee who does not return to work.

Injured workers deserve to be protected by the Workers’ Compensation Law. Current law provides these protections. The economic challenges and labor force issues currently faced by New York employers, large and small, can’t be ignored. This is the wrong legislation at exactly the wrong time.

With 40 lawyers in its Buffalo and Rochester offices, Hamberger & Weiss is the largest firm in New York devoted exclusively to workers' compensation defense. We limit our practice to representation of employers, insurance carriers and third-party administrators.