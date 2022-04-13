Another Voice: Workers awaken to their ability to organize

By now, we all realize that something is happening in the U.S. labor movement. During the first half of fiscal year 2022, union representation petitions filed at the National Labor Relations Board increased 57%. More than 200 Starbucks stores have petitioned to hold a union election.

The election results are beginning to roll in: 19 Starbucks stores have voted to unionize, thousands of Amazon workers at the Staten Island JFK8 warehouse just voted to form their own union, and dozens more elections are teed up.

Such workers won despite the fact that their employers spent multiple millions of dollars in attempts to defeat them. How? Because norms are shifting. Workers are realizing that they can do better with a union.

Gallup polling shows that public approval of unions has reached its highest point since 1965, with 68% of Americans approving of labor unions. Support for a union in the workplace rises to 74% for workers aged 18 to 24, 75% for Hispanic workers, 80% for Black workers and 82% for Black women workers.

Turns out American workers want workplace democracy.

All eyes are now on whether the freshly unionized employees at Starbucks and Amazon will achieve victories at the bargaining table. Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics suggests that they will succeed. Union households earn up to 20% more than non-union households, with an even greater union advantage for workers with less formal education and workers of color.

Besides better outcomes in the paycheck, unionized workers have better benefits, enjoy safer workplaces, have better health and have higher civic engagement. Who wouldn’t vote for a raise and a better life?

Achieving increases in terms and conditions of employment will not be easy for these workers. Antiquated labor law does not require employers to reach an agreement with their employees. But Amazon and Starbucks workers are not organizing in traditional ways.

First, their successful union efforts are bottom up, grassroots worker-based movements. Second, these workers are savvier in communicating with their coworkers through social media.

Third, these workers are mobilizing community support and finding pressure points by exposing employers’ bad acts, thereby reducing the value of the stock.

Fourth, the national labor shortage has provided workers with leverage to vocalize opposition and risk their jobs in unionizing.

Finally, the pandemic has laid bare the vast income inequality in the U.S. Why should high-level executives earn millions, while their workforce cannot afford to pay for rent, transportation, student loans or health insurance? Common decency suggests that the economy should be fairer to all workers.

Cornell University has created a course to teach workers the nuts and bolts of how to form a union in their workplace. Unionization should be available to every worker.

​​Catherine Creighton, a lawyer, is director of the Cornell University School of Industrial Labor Relations Buffalo Co-lab.