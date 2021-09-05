Another Voice: Workers and families are fighting for paid time to care

When I was just turning 40, with two young children and a full-time job, my mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. I had no idea what the future would hold for her, or us. But I learned quickly about the human cost of policies that do not protect and support workers when it became clear I had to step up as the primary caregiver.

My mom was sick for 11 years with chronic conditions that require intermittent periods of leave. Devastating crises like involuntary hospitalizations, injuries due to falls and the periodic shift in levels of care all require full attention from caregivers.

Six years into my mother’s illness, my dad was diagnosed with cancer and required a year of intense chemotherapy, radiation and recovery. I often felt l would break in half. Imagine if you don’t have a big family, a partner and friends to help out. Imagine if you don’t have paid leave. Tragically, too many can imagine the worst.

It’s reprehensible that people still have to make the impossible choice between caring for their loved ones and putting food on the table. These are the consequences when our nation lacks the right to fundamental paid family and medical leave for all. We cannot “build back better” without investing in care.