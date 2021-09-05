Another Voice: Workers and families are fighting for paid time to care

When I was just turning 40, with two young children and a full-time job, my mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. I had no idea what the future would hold for her, or us. But I learned quickly about the human cost of policies that do not protect and support workers when it became clear I had to step up as the primary caregiver.
My mom was sick for 11 years with chronic conditions that require intermittent periods of leave. Devastating crises like involuntary hospitalizations, injuries due to falls and the periodic shift in levels of care all require full attention from caregivers.
Six years into my mother’s illness, my dad was diagnosed with cancer and required a year of intense chemotherapy, radiation and recovery. I often felt l would break in half. Imagine if you don’t have a big family, a partner and friends to help out. Imagine if you don’t have paid leave. Tragically, too many can imagine the worst.
It’s reprehensible that people still have to make the impossible choice between caring for their loved ones and putting food on the table. These are the consequences when our nation lacks the right to fundamental paid family and medical leave for all. We cannot “build back better” without investing in care.
Only 21% of workers have access to paid family leave through their employers. Only 40% have access to an employer-provided medical leave.
To make real change, members of Congress must make real investments in our communities. The amount allocated in budget reconciliation needs to be sufficient to ensure that:
• No family spends more than 7% of its income on child care and that many families can access it at no cost.
• Child care providers are paid a living wage.
• Comprehensive paid family and medical leave that includes 12 weeks of affordable leave is readily available and covers the main reasons for care.
• The paid leave program that gets enacted has a progressive wage replacement so workers earning lower wages can take the leave and still pay their bills. It must include the right to return to your job (otherwise it’s not really paid leave).
I worked for a union-sponsored child care fund while my children were themselves in child-care centers. I witnessed the devotion of home health care workers, nursing home and hospital staff during my parents’ care, and my job wrapped its arms around me with paid time off. It has been one continuous care journey.
When Congress votes, I hope they, too, are thinking about those they’ve cared for, or those who have cared for them. The care policies passed by Congress must honor that.
Carol Joyner is director of Labor Project for Working Families at Family Values@Work.