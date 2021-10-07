Another Voice: WNYers with disabilities deserve a fresh start

Gov. Kathy Hochul is inheriting a mess. Years of underfunding compounded by the Covid-19 pandemic have left the service system for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities at a breaking point.

Since 2009, state officials cut $2.6 billion from the system. For 12 years, they failed to provide cost-of-living increases even as other sectors received regular increases. As a result, over 40% of the state’s nonprofit provider organizations – which provide the lion’s share of services to New Yorkers with intellectual and developmental disabilities – do not have enough money on hand to cover even two payroll periods in an emergency.

Nonprofit providers, such as the 40 agencies that constitute the Developmental Disabilities Alliance of Western New York (DDAWNY), are calling for immediate action to secure the future of the system and halt a growing workforce crisis, even as continued threats loom.

The state plans to slash another $103.8 million in residential funding, resulting in as much as a 7.5% cut for some provider organizations. This cut is set to occur despite the state being awash in federal Covid relief dollars.