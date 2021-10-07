Another Voice: WNYers with disabilities deserve a fresh start

Gov. Kathy Hochul is inheriting a mess. Years of underfunding compounded by the Covid-19 pandemic have left the service system for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities at a breaking point.
Since 2009, state officials cut $2.6 billion from the system. For 12 years, they failed to provide cost-of-living increases even as other sectors received regular increases. As a result, over 40% of the state’s nonprofit provider organizations – which provide the lion’s share of services to New Yorkers with intellectual and developmental disabilities – do not have enough money on hand to cover even two payroll periods in an emergency.
Nonprofit providers, such as the 40 agencies that constitute the Developmental Disabilities Alliance of Western New York (DDAWNY), are calling for immediate action to secure the future of the system and halt a growing workforce crisis, even as continued threats loom.
The state plans to slash another $103.8 million in residential funding, resulting in as much as a 7.5% cut for some provider organizations. This cut is set to occur despite the state being awash in federal Covid relief dollars.
In Western New York, the average overall staff vacancy rate for providers is nearly 26%. DDAWNY’s member agencies now have more than 3,200 vacant direct care positions that cannot be filled – up 34.5% from last year and 51.2% from 2019.
Direct support professionals are skilled essential workers who provide round-the-clock, hands-on care for New Yorkers with disabilities. Most of this long-undervalued work is done by women, and disproportionately by women of color.
In 2005, the average wage for direct support professionals was 33% above minimum wage. Today, the average direct support professional makes less than 2% above minimum wage.
DDAWNY employs more than 17,000 people and serves more than 100,000 people, and underfunding harms all of them. Insufficient state funding for nonprofit providers to pay direct support workers a living wage means not enough staff to keep critical programs open and provide the comprehensive, equitable services Western New Yorkers with disabilities deserve.
This year, nonprofit special education providers received 52.6% of the increase that public school districts received from the state. Nonprofit providers educate public school children whose home districts cannot provide adequate services. Many preschool special education programs have closed because of years of flat funding, and school-age programs face an existential shortage of qualified staff.
DDAWNY and other providers in Western New York welcome the opportunity to partner with the Hochul administration to identify solutions to address the immediate crisis and safeguard the system of support for years to come.