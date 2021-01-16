Another Voice: WNY religious leaders unite against the virus of racism

Everyone deserves to breathe. This is not a privilege. This is a fundamental right.

The death of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis has left us all gasping for breath. For eight minutes and 46 seconds he was pressed under the knee of police officer Derek Chauvin, unable to perform this basic function. This time frame is frozen in our collective memory, a reminder of what we need to do to prevent similar incidents from ever happening again in our society.

We are grappling with two viruses: The coronavirus and, far worse, the virus of racism that has become a crippling chronic disease in our nation. Black Americans are, all too often, dehumanized at the hands of this societal virus.

Yes, we have repeatedly said “enough is enough,” only to witness the cycle of police brutality and anti-Black murders continue year after year. Again and again, these types of injustices have occurred without the faith communities rising in unison to stop such inhumane acts.

Far too often, the faith communities have been silent about this carnage.