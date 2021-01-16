Another Voice: WNY religious leaders unite against the virus of racism

Everyone deserves to breathe. This is not a privilege. This is a fundamental right.
The death of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis has left us all gasping for breath. For eight minutes and 46 seconds he was pressed under the knee of police officer Derek Chauvin, unable to perform this basic function. This time frame is frozen in our collective memory, a reminder of what we need to do to prevent similar incidents from ever happening again in our society.
We are grappling with two viruses: The coronavirus and, far worse, the virus of racism that has become a crippling chronic disease in our nation. Black Americans are, all too often, dehumanized at the hands of this societal virus.
Yes, we have repeatedly said “enough is enough,” only to witness the cycle of police brutality and anti-Black murders continue year after year. Again and again, these types of injustices have occurred without the faith communities rising in unison to stop such inhumane acts.
Far too often, the faith communities have been silent about this carnage.
That stops now. We, the religious voices of Western New York, are committed to change and do our part to make a difference. All of our faith traditions teach us to love our neighbors, to lift up the aggrieved, and to protect life. How could we have been so blind to the continued oppression and subjugation of our brothers and sisters in the African American community?
The Covid-19 pandemic has prevented us from gathering in traditional ways. It has curtailed our celebrations of Passover, Easter and Ramadan. It has put masks on our faces for the brief moments we may have been together, if at all.
The cold-blooded killing of George Floyd has reminded us that there are masks many in our communities have been forced to wear that are far opaque and more sinister than the ones currently on our faces. This mask has been designed not to allow us to take a breath, but to take it away.
We come together as a multifaith, multiethnic and multiracial community of leaders to pledge to build personal and communal relationships so that all of us are more connected between our groups. We will work to build the beloved community that we need with a foundation of justice for everyone.
Unless we all are free, none of us are truly free.
Khalid J. Qazi, of the Muslim Public Affairs Council of WNY, co-authored this with: Sue Tannehill, Religious Society of Friends; Stan Bratton, Network of Religious Communities; Alex Lazarus-Klein, Congregation Shir Shalom; Roger Cook, Riverside-Salem United Church of Christ - Disciples of Christ.