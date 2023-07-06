As the president and CEO of a nonprofit organization, I've seen the profound impact of international student exchange programs. Living with a host family and attending high school in a foreign country can be life-changing.

Talk with anyone who has hosted an exchange student and you will hear the story about a life being transformed. Hosting a student from another country and culture is a life-changing and impactful experience, just by the simple act of opening one’s home.

Globally, we are experiencing unrest, including fighting in Ukraine and economic woes in countries such as Germany, Greece, South Africa and Singapore.

In many ways, calming divisiveness is part of AFS-USA's heritage. AFS, as we know it today, was created to combat the conflict and nationalism that fueled the world wars. We see the same need today to foster understanding among cultures, of being more inclusive – meeting other people that you would not meet under normal circumstances.

How many of us ask every day, “What can I do that would actually make any sort of difference?”

Here in Western New York, there are schools that want to accommodate international exchange students. We just need a lot more people who are willing to host them.

Hosting international students broadens a teenager’s understanding of different cultures. Everyday activities that many take for granted in our own lives become indelible lifelong memories, both for students and their host families.

AFS-USA has facilitated international student exchange with the U.S. Department of State for 75 years. We bring students from Germany, Japan and Muslim communities to the U.S. to encourage dialogue and foster lasting connections. Our diverse host families enhance the student experience; anyone can participate in our program.

In the end, exchanges create global citizens who go out into the world to make it a better place for us all.

Now is the perfect time to get off the sidelines. Why deny yourself and an international student a once-in-a-lifetime experience?

Tara Hofmann is president and CEO of AFS-USA. For more information on AFS-USA, to welcome or host an exchange student in your community, or to volunteer with AFS-USA, visit www.afsusa.org.