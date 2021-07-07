Another Voice: WNY needs planning to fulfill economic promise

What will Buffalo and Erie County look like in 2030? I guess no one really knows but our leaders and future leaders had best be planning at least that far out or the city and county will miss out on the economic resurgence expected after the pandemic is fully under control.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer wants a chip manufacturing plant for Western New York. Such an endeavor takes preparation by many entities. As an example, the chip industry requires a secure broadband system, something our region has yet to achieve despite the public demand for far-reaching and secure internet access.

Does the senator understand the chip industry requires copious amounts of clean water and that our water infrastructure is ancient? There are water main breaks practically every day in Erie County.

A community with strong governance would be working with regional and community economic development agencies and water boards to prepare a plan for a modern, state of the art water purification and delivery system to attract tomorrow’s industries.

We sit atop one fifth of the world’s fresh water, which is in dwindling supply. We need to protect and enhance our use of this commodity for a prosperous and healthy future.