Another Voice: WNY needs planning to fulfill economic promise

What will Buffalo and Erie County look like in 2030? I guess no one really knows but our leaders and future leaders had best be planning at least that far out or the city and county will miss out on the economic resurgence expected after the pandemic is fully under control.
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer wants a chip manufacturing plant for Western New York. Such an endeavor takes preparation by many entities. As an example, the chip industry requires a secure broadband system, something our region has yet to achieve despite the public demand for far-reaching and secure internet access.
Does the senator understand the chip industry requires copious amounts of clean water and that our water infrastructure is ancient? There are water main breaks practically every day in Erie County.
A community with strong governance would be working with regional and community economic development agencies and water boards to prepare a plan for a modern, state of the art water purification and delivery system to attract tomorrow’s industries.
We sit atop one fifth of the world’s fresh water, which is in dwindling supply. We need to protect and enhance our use of this commodity for a prosperous and healthy future.
Shovel-ready sites, with secure utilities readily available, will be necessary to move Western New York forward into growth and prosperity. No system of patches and fixes will attract any business here, never mind high tech.
Many of these plants want and prefer wind and solar or other alternative clean power generators over coal and oil-driven machinery because their products must be super clean and without any tolerance for parts failure to be sold on the global marketplace.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo should convene a meeting to build an economic task force that will be the envy of every other state in the union. Task Force 2030 could bring together the state’s best and brightest to tackle these issues and so many more.
Extras should include programs to get people certified and into jobs and save their homes from foreclosure with loan restructuring and certification programs high on the agenda to rebuild neighborhoods.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has the right ideas starting to percolate with spending the pandemic largess funds on sewer infrastructure and parks, but there will be no families in those parks if we ignore our neighbors.
The City of Good Neighbors is being offered an unprecedented chance to show we can do this. I hope we don’t miss the boat due to a water main break on the Kensington.
Linda M. Hardie is a retired project manager for the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority Economic Development Team.