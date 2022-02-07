Another Voice: WNY innovators will play a part in cancer moonshot

We need to make sure the benefits of our most groundbreaking therapies are reaching patients with every cancer type, regardless of who they are or where they live – therapies like the CAR T cellular therapies that Dr. Renier Brentjens, one of the architects of this approach, came to Roswell Park to develop.

We need to detect more cancers early and noninvasively; I think of the brilliant vision that Dr. Carl Morrison has laid out for a smarter cancer blood test and the incredible work that Dr. Adam Sumlin is doing to not only develop a urine test for prostate cancer but to engage with and inform those who are at highest risk for the disease.

We need to apply the knowledge we have – which includes making sure Americans are caught up on vitally important cancer screenings, as the president urged.

When you buttress national efforts with strategic initiatives at the state and local level – like the plan Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced for bringing mobile imaging into underserved communities to address inequities in access to lung cancer screening – that’s where you can make the most meaningful and lasting impact.