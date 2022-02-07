Another Voice: WNY innovators will play a part in cancer moonshot

On Friday, World Cancer Day, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center announced a landmark clinical study in patients with an aggressive, usually fatal brain cancer, glioblastoma.
It’s called the SURVIVE study, and we’re the first of about 15 centers around the country that will undertake a large, late-stage trial assessing SurVaxM, an immunotherapy discovered by two Roswell Park scientists, Dr. Robert Fenstermaker and Dr. Michael Ciesielski.
Glioblastoma is the cancer that took the life of President Biden’s oldest son, Beau, at age 46 in 2015 – a fact that punctuated the president’s announcement two days earlier of a reinvigorated Cancer Moonshot, and poignantly underscores the burden cancer imposes on hundreds of thousands of American families each year.
Speaking at a White House ceremony attended by Rep. Brian Higgins, co-chair of the U.S. House of Representatives’ Cancer Caucus, the president charged us to work together to reduce the death rate from cancer by at least 50% over the next 25 years – doubling the pace of progress from the last 25.
Hearing the president outline a bolder blueprint for the moonshot, which was initiated in 2016, was inspiring. It gives us confidence to know that making more cancers curable, survivable or preventable is a national priority – and that we will have support and strategy and resources to accelerate our work toward those objectives. The opportunities for progress are clear, and the president rightly highlights the roles for all of us – clinicians, researchers, policymakers, patients and citizens.
We need to make sure the benefits of our most groundbreaking therapies are reaching patients with every cancer type, regardless of who they are or where they live – therapies like the CAR T cellular therapies that Dr. Renier Brentjens, one of the architects of this approach, came to Roswell Park to develop.
We need to detect more cancers early and noninvasively; I think of the brilliant vision that Dr. Carl Morrison has laid out for a smarter cancer blood test and the incredible work that Dr. Adam Sumlin is doing to not only develop a urine test for prostate cancer but to engage with and inform those who are at highest risk for the disease.
We need to apply the knowledge we have – which includes making sure Americans are caught up on vitally important cancer screenings, as the president urged.
When you buttress national efforts with strategic initiatives at the state and local level – like the plan Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced for bringing mobile imaging into underserved communities to address inequities in access to lung cancer screening – that’s where you can make the most meaningful and lasting impact.
“I’m calling on the scientific and medical communities to bring the boldest thinking to this fight,” President Biden said Wednesday.
Western New York is home to many such bold thinkers, and our community can count on us to do our part to meet the president’s challenge to “fundamentally change cancer as we know it” – and release the hold it has on our lives.
Candace S. Johnson, Ph.D., is president, CEO and M&T Bank presidential chair in leadership at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.