Another Voice: WNY Homeowners need protections of HOPP program

Western New York homeowners have faced their fair share of struggles since the Great Recession of 2008. Loss of income due to the economic downturn left families with difficult decisions on which bills to prioritize, and many families fell behind on their mortgages and tax payments.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Western New York homeowners currently face similarly difficult circumstances. Many people are forced to choose between feeding their families and paying their mortgages.

Half a million New York homeowners hang in the balance. As of the end of 2020, 11.8% of New York homeowners (533,313 total) were delinquent on their mortgage, according to U.S. census data. This rate is over three times the Great Recession high of 3.8% in January 2009 and over five times the 2.2% delinquency rate of January 2020.

The good news for these families is that there is free help available to them. For years, homeowners in the State of New York have benefited from the Homeowner Protection Program, or HOPP. The HOPP network is a statewide coalition of legal services organizations and housing counseling agencies that represent homeowners facing mortgage and tax foreclosure. HOPP has helped nearly 120,000 New Yorkers navigate a complicated patchwork of federal and state programs.