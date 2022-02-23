Another Voice: Without financial help, First Presbyterian faces its own collapse

We represent One Symphony Circle Inc., a nonprofit devoted to preserving one of Buffalo’s architectural treasures, First Presbyterian Church. Because of our mission, we pay attention to preservation related issues. And now we have seen – yet again – that deferred maintenance kills.

The Great Northern grain elevator’s owner has deep pockets but has failed to perform even basic maintenance – a classic case of demolition by neglect, and shameful.

At the former Transfiguration Church, also damaged by high winds, the problem was not a lack of caring by the owner. It was a lack of money for maintenance. The building’s structural system weakened over time; then came the high winds, and the roof and its supporting members collapsed.

So, preservation requires an owner who cares, expertise to know what the building needs and lots of money. It’s difficult to find all three when it comes to Buffalo’s great legacy of churches. Many local congregations have been shrinking for years. When a small but dedicated group of congregants occupies a historically significant but expensive building, what are they to do?