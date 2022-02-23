Another Voice: Without financial help, First Presbyterian faces its own collapse

We represent One Symphony Circle Inc., a nonprofit devoted to preserving one of Buffalo’s architectural treasures, First Presbyterian Church. Because of our mission, we pay attention to preservation related issues. And now we have seen – yet again – that deferred maintenance kills.
The Great Northern grain elevator’s owner has deep pockets but has failed to perform even basic maintenance – a classic case of demolition by neglect, and shameful.
At the former Transfiguration Church, also damaged by high winds, the problem was not a lack of caring by the owner. It was a lack of money for maintenance. The building’s structural system weakened over time; then came the high winds, and the roof and its supporting members collapsed.
So, preservation requires an owner who cares, expertise to know what the building needs and lots of money. It’s difficult to find all three when it comes to Buffalo’s great legacy of churches. Many local congregations have been shrinking for years. When a small but dedicated group of congregants occupies a historically significant but expensive building, what are they to do?
One answer is to establish a nonprofit entity to help preserve the building. One Symphony Circle Inc. is such an organization. It has no paid staff and its board consists of volunteers.
How significant is First Presbyterian? It is one of architect E.B. Green’s finest projects, and also a major urban design feature in Frederick Law Olmsted’s framework for Buffalo’s open spaces. The building’s materials and its great stone tower are intended to complement H.H. Richardson’s masterwork at the opposite end of Richmond Avenue. Inside are chandeliers and windows by Louis Comfort Tiffany. Of particular note is Tiffany’s Jerusalem Window, an east-facing triptych which captures the intensifying light of each day’s rising sun. Other windows by Mary Tillinghast are magnificent, as are interior decorative elements by William Francis.
In 2005, the church’s main tower was found to be in danger of collapse. The church worked with experts to determine the cause of the problem, install steel banding on an emergency basis, and provided money toward a permanent fix. The State of New York has helped, but much work remains. The need to fully stabilize the building’s external shell is great, and the time to act is now. As with the Great Northern and with Transfiguration Church, the time to intervene is before nature strikes a devastating blow.
OSCI has asked Rep. Brian Higgins for assistance in obtaining federal funds. We will also approach Sens. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, and are hoping others in the community can help, too. Let’s not let a windstorm or big snowfall take another Buffalo treasure.