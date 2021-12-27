Another Voice: With Washington in limbo, New York turns to Hochul for housing aid

Buffalo is facing a housing crisis. Even before the pandemic, nearly half of local renters spent more on rent than they could afford; since, the situation has reached a breaking point, with many households facing significant arrears. The situation mirrors a statewide emergency in which soaring housing costs are harming vulnerable New Yorkers in every community. Now, with Washington stalling and the end of the eviction moratorium looming, all eyes are on Gov. Kathy Hochul.
The task ahead may seem daunting, but an ambitious new plan to stimulate the economy, meaningfully address affordability and promote racial justice is within reach. It starts by dedicating, over five years, $6 billion to statewide housing production to address needs from Niagara Falls to the South Bronx.
This is smart progressive policy. Those dollars would drive affordable housing construction, creating jobs and generating tax revenue while providing homes for low-income residents, leveling the economic playing field, and helping address long-standing racial injustices. Financed via long-term bonds, this plan would have marginal impact on the state’s debt service.
This level of investment is needed to keep New York from falling further behind in housing development: Of America’s 100 fastest growing counties, none is in the Empire State. In 2019, New York ranked between Arizona and Tennessee – and well behind California and Texas – in new housing construction, putting upward pressure on rent. A robust multiyear commitment would stabilize the market and improve affordability.
But production alone is not enough. It must be coupled with smart, no-cost legislative tools to overcome decades of exclusionary zoning practices. In Massachusetts and California, leaders are using their zoning authority to incentivize new affordable rental and homeownership opportunities. New York would be smart to follow suit.
These policies are simple and long overdue. The statewide housing crisis is driving families out of New York and threatening its status as a national progressive leader.
It does not have to be this way. Implementing the most ambitious multiyear housing plan in New York history will make a real difference. Hochul and the Legislature can make the state affordable, prosperous, and equal.
Previous statewide plans have been helpful despite not going far enough to really solve the crisis, but leaders in Albany have repeatedly said that addressing the housing crisis is a top priority. With Hochul backed by strong Democratic majorities in the Legislature, New York can implement the strongest housing plan yet. That is what New Yorkers expect and deserve.
Rachel Fee is executive director of the New York Housing Conference, a housing policy and advocacy organization.