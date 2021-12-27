Another Voice: With Washington in limbo, New York turns to Hochul for housing aid

Buffalo is facing a housing crisis. Even before the pandemic, nearly half of local renters spent more on rent than they could afford; since, the situation has reached a breaking point, with many households facing significant arrears. The situation mirrors a statewide emergency in which soaring housing costs are harming vulnerable New Yorkers in every community. Now, with Washington stalling and the end of the eviction moratorium looming, all eyes are on Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The task ahead may seem daunting, but an ambitious new plan to stimulate the economy, meaningfully address affordability and promote racial justice is within reach. It starts by dedicating, over five years, $6 billion to statewide housing production to address needs from Niagara Falls to the South Bronx.

This is smart progressive policy. Those dollars would drive affordable housing construction, creating jobs and generating tax revenue while providing homes for low-income residents, leveling the economic playing field, and helping address long-standing racial injustices. Financed via long-term bonds, this plan would have marginal impact on the state’s debt service.