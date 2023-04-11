China’s attempt to assert its dominance in the tech race is an opportunity for New York to lead a new American industrial revolution.

In the technology industry, China is poised to outpace the United States, according to a new report, putting the United States at geopolitical and economic risk. Now is the time to invest in America’s future and defend the future of democratic values. As such, I believe that with the right policies, Upstate, Central, and Western New York can lead the nation in the next generation of innovations.

Across New York, our cities are ready to step into the future. My hometown of Rochester was once the pinnacle of innovation with Eastman Kodak Company and Xerox; however, difficult economic conditions led to out-migration and held upstate regions back from reaching their true potential. Fortunately, these troubling trends can be reversed. By embracing pro-tech policies, we can improve quality of life, grow local economies, and create good-paying jobs in New York’s upstate cities.

These days, populist politics are often focused on directing fear and anger at others, including anger at industry. While China is asserting its dominance, some politicians are focused on regulations that will undermine America’s champion tech companies. That is the wrong approach. As we compete on the world stage, we should support investment and innovation, not stifle it.

I worked with Gov. Kathy Hochul to champion the Green CHIPS bill, a transformative economic incentive program ensuring that Central and Western New York lead the nation in environmentally responsible semiconductor manufacturing. As global supply chain failures continue to impact the availability of microchips, this initiative will reduce U.S. reliance on foreign made microprocessors. America, and upstate New York in particular, have a long history as world leaders in technology, innovation, and manufacturing. This program will help ensure that remains the reality.

In 2021, I embarked on the bipartisan "Regener8 Cities Tour" to discuss issues that impact cities outside of the Big Apple. Common threads emerged across the state and college ‘brain drain’ and workforce training were top of mind for many. Despite these challenges, upstate regions are fertile ground for new opportunities. High earning workers and employers are increasingly more attracted to the lower cost of living and doing business, and New York is home to one of the best public university systems in the nation. However, to make the most of these resources, we must act boldly to close the digital divide and support growth in the industries of the future.

Now is the time for action, and I firmly believe that a new American industrial revolution will provide a renaissance for Upstate, Central and Western New York, and a strategic victory against China as the U.S. reaffirms its dominance in cutting edge innovation and global influence.

Senator Jeremy Cooney represents the 56th District of the New York State Senate.