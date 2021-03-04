Another Voice: With online betting, state can better serve its taxpayers

Having a state-issued license to operate legal sport betting in the United States is like having a license to print money. Interest in sports betting is high and people’s propensity to gamble is well demonstrated. Limiting legal sports betting to a relatively few state-sanctioned sports books gives those operators enormous control over the market. As a result, the licenses are of enormous economic value, and sports books make sure to wring out all the profit they can.

If states are going to hand out market power to a few sports books, and sports bettors are being squeezed for every dollar that this market allows, why should sports books get such large profits from government protectionism? Though states like to brag about the taxes they assess on sports books – typically around 10% – that is lower than the betting tax charged to sports books in England, where operators enjoy a 40% operating profit margin.

The low-competition, low-cost U.S. gaming environment is making American sports books a Wall Street darling. For instance, DraftKings – a mid-size firm with only $400 million in annual revenue – has a stock market capitalization of over $20 billion.