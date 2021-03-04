Another Voice: With online betting, state can better serve its taxpayers

Having a state-issued license to operate legal sport betting in the United States is like having a license to print money. Interest in sports betting is high and people’s propensity to gamble is well demonstrated. Limiting legal sports betting to a relatively few state-sanctioned sports books gives those operators enormous control over the market. As a result, the licenses are of enormous economic value, and sports books make sure to wring out all the profit they can.
If states are going to hand out market power to a few sports books, and sports bettors are being squeezed for every dollar that this market allows, why should sports books get such large profits from government protectionism? Though states like to brag about the taxes they assess on sports books – typically around 10% – that is lower than the betting tax charged to sports books in England, where operators enjoy a 40% operating profit margin.
The low-competition, low-cost U.S. gaming environment is making American sports books a Wall Street darling. For instance, DraftKings – a mid-size firm with only $400 million in annual revenue – has a stock market capitalization of over $20 billion.
Yet, so far, state legislatures’ reaction to the sports betting market’s lucrative potential lacks any sense of proportion. They could have negotiated a more equitable split of the commercial gains created by their licensing regimes. Instead, the states are in-line to receive only a sliver of the sports betting largesse. Once the market is established and the industry’s lobbyists are well entrenched, the states will have little ability to improve the situation.
New York has an opportunity to do better and give its taxpayers a needed break. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has proposed expanding the state’s sports betting market from its current strictly live, in-person format to an online marketplace. This change would increase betting activity exponentially in New York, as it has in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, where online wagers are 90% of sports betting.
Recognizing the unfairness to taxpayers, Cuomo has pressed for a statewide mobile sportsbook run as a public-private partnership. Through competitive bidding, his proposal would give the state a reasonable share of the reward. A few other states have tried this model, and their per capita revenues are competitive with other jurisdictions. Indeed, Rhode Island’s public-private-partnership has shown remarkable revenue growth.
Jeff Hooke is a senior finance lecturer at Johns Hopkins University’s Carey Business School and a former investment banker. Charles Vickery is an independent researcher specializing in statistical, legislative and geodemographic analysis of the horseracing, wagering and gaming industries.