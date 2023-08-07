Notably, Gary Abraham does not appear to understand the urgent need to transition to renewable energy in his opinion piece, “Wind and solar are not the solutions to climate change,” July 26. Instead, Mr. Abraham works with opponents of renewable energy across the state to distract and delay the renewable energy projects that are crucial to address this climate crisis. We need to move quickly to prevent the continuing spiral toward an uninhabitable world.

The Alle-Catt wind farm has been stalled primarily through his efforts. Alle-Catt was approved by the state in June 2020. Even so, Mr. Abraham continues to deluge the siting board with countless letters and petitions to prevent its construction. Without his intervention, this wind farm would be in service today, powering 134,000 homes annually and having a direct impact on climate change.

His concern about the 1,500 acres of mature forest this project will replace does not consider the big picture. There are 16 million acres of forest in the state, so we are talking about just 0.01% of all the forested acres in N.Y. Supplying all the energy needs in the state with solar PV and wind would require about 1%.

Multiple scientific, peer-reviewed studies conclude that sound complaints about turbines are primarily associated with a range of contextual and personal factors, rather than actual sound exposure levels. Wind turbine flicker, which is 1Hz or less, is far below the 10Mh+ the Epilepsy Foundation cites as likely to cause seizures.

Mr. Abraham has chosen to use information from 2016 when addressing transmission issues. The reality is, New York has seen the most significant investment in new transmission in decades through the NYISO’s Public Policy Transmission Planning Process. This process includes reliability needs assessments, long and short term, to meet the 2030 and 2040 CLCPA goals.

Wind and solar are viable solutions to the climate crisis. PV and wind can deliver 100% of the time even though they are at the mercy of the weather. It just takes ingenious technology: storage, real and implicit, for both.