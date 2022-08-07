Another Voice: Why we must continue the fight for voting rights

New Yorkers have led the nation for decades. We have traveled to the most dangerous parts of the deep South during the most violent days of the voting rights struggle. And some young people – Black and white – gave their lives.

New York religious leaders of all denominations marched together with a single goal: to ensure that every American would have the right to vote and to be represented fairly.

With the Voting Rights Act gutted by the Supreme Court’s decision in Shelby County v. Holder, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act aims to restore the muscle of our federal voting rights legislation. The proposed law – named after the late congressman, civil rights movement leader and national hero – would update and expand the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

While New York passed its own version of this bill in June, the federal version would provide much needed funding from the Department of Justice to protect voter access, equity and equality here in New York.

We need champions of voter access – not those that seek to restrict it. Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin needs to answer why he voted against the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, and New Yorkers deserve to know his intentions for ballot access if elected. Zeldin claims that it should be easier to vote and that fair elections are the foundation of democracy. Yet, recent reporting has uncovered that his campaign submitted roughly 13,000 invalid signatures to appear on the ballot as a third-party candidate.

Ironically, Zeldin voted to overturn the 2020 presidential election, claiming voter fraud. Zeldin’s vote against the John Lewis Voting Rights Act signals to New Yorkers that he only cares about integrity when it’s convenient.

New York is a bastion of Democratic practices: Our state was one of the first to approve and implement vote by mail, early voting and same-day voter registration.

The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act hopes to take our elections into the future with federal support. It would give voters more power when they challenge discriminatory laws and says no to illegal rules that use race, language or ethnicity to stop any of us from voting.

Its passage would put more power into protecting our values on a national level. Republicans will never truly understand the image of John Lewis standing tall at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma so many years ago. He was marching for freedom. He was beaten with blood running down his head and face.

Yet, despite the violence and resistance, John Lewis just kept going.

Latrice Walker is an Assemblywoman representing the 55th Assembly District of New York. She is Secretary to the New York State Democratic Party.