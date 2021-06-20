Another Voice: Why the Senate needs to pass democracy reform

As Buffalo and other areas struggle to build back from the challenges of the last year, it is more important than ever to bring more voices into our democracy. We need a political process grounded in racial equity and inclusion. Creating such a process would enable our low-income students, working families and small businesses to have a say in policies necessary for our city to thrive.

Fortunately, the opportunity to achieve this diverse, expansive democracy is at our doorstep. Here in New York, we have, in just a few years, enacted transformative voting and campaign finance reforms that will go a long way to empower millions of working people in the political process. A similar package of pro-voter legislation currently awaits passage in the U.S. Senate. Our state’s own senior senator, Charles Schumer, is in position to make that happen as majority leader. He says he’s fighting to get it done, and I believe him. But he must now get it over the finish line.