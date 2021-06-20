Another Voice: Why the Senate needs to pass democracy reform

As Buffalo and other areas struggle to build back from the challenges of the last year, it is more important than ever to bring more voices into our democracy. We need a political process grounded in racial equity and inclusion. Creating such a process would enable our low-income students, working families and small businesses to have a say in policies necessary for our city to thrive.
Fortunately, the opportunity to achieve this diverse, expansive democracy is at our doorstep. Here in New York, we have, in just a few years, enacted transformative voting and campaign finance reforms that will go a long way to empower millions of working people in the political process. A similar package of pro-voter legislation currently awaits passage in the U.S. Senate. Our state’s own senior senator, Charles Schumer, is in position to make that happen as majority leader. He says he’s fighting to get it done, and I believe him. But he must now get it over the finish line.
It won’t be easy. Some of the biggest dark money donors in the nation oppose shifting power from the wealthy few to the people. And resistance to ending the supermajority hurdle of the filibuster, a vestige of Jim Crow, remains stubborn. But every American who feels they do not now have a seat at the federal table is yearning for this change. I know, because I heard from many of them when I served on a state commission in 2019 with the mandate to design a small donor public financing program that would amplify the voices of New York’s working people.
The result in New York was an innovative small donor match option for statewide and legislative elections that will multiply the value of modest donations to candidates who choose to participate and thus boost the political influence of regular voters.
In addition to reducing the outsized influence of wealth in elections, lawmakers replaced antiquated paper-based enrollment with automatic voter registration. They gave working people more flexibility to cast a ballot with early voting. They formalized restoration of the right to vote to our fellow returning citizens upon their release from prison. And they voted to put changes enabling no-excuse mail voting and same-day voter registration on the ballot this fall.
The U.S. House of Representatives passed the For the People Act in March. The bill includes reforms to voting, campaign finance, redistricting, ethics and more. One notable feature is a voluntary program for public financing of congressional elections that would enable more working people and people of color to run for office and participate as donors.
The For the People Act is now before the Senate. America’s leaders, including our senator and reform champion, Schumer, have an opportunity to deliver this change.
New York is leading the way. The country must follow.
Crystal J. Rodriguez-Dabney is the chief diversity officer and chief of staff to the president of SUNY Buffalo State.