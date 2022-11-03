Another Voice: Why link a football team with a criminal enterprise?

It is puzzling that linking a beloved football team with a criminal enterprise brings out such support from Buffalo Bills fans. Clothing announces the wearer’s devotion to the Bills Mafia, local and national broadcasters tout the zealousness of those who cheer for the Bills by labeling them members of the Bills Mafia.

Why? Why would thousands of law-abiding fans want to associate themselves with criminals known for murder, mayhem and corruption? Is that what the Buffalo Bills symbolize? Not in my mind, and not in the minds of many I know who, like me, find the connection appalling.

Thanks to the entertainment world (see “The Godfather,” “The Sopranos”) it is easy to recognize the allure of the Mafia. I give well-attended lectures on the Mafia, but only to put the criminal activity in historical context. Yes, the Mafia existed, and in some parts of the country still exists, but its existence depends on breaking the law, not on winning football games.

It is also a derogatory label for many of Italian descent who tire of the perception that an ethnic group that has contributed to society for decades in business, entertainment, academia and government reflects a criminal enterprise.

During my 25 years of reporting on the Mafia, I was maligned by other Italian-Americans for informing the readers of my newspaper and the viewers of my television stations about the inner workings of a criminal empire that stretched from Buffalo into Canada and bordering states. But that was reporting news.

Look no farther than the Cleveland Guardians (nee Indians) and the Washington Commanders (nee Redskins) for professional teams that eschewed labels derogatory to a class of Americans. My alma mater’s team, once known as the Brown Indians, chucked that label years ago.

Aligning the Buffalo football team with the Mafia has nothing to do with cultural awareness; it more likely deals with public perception, perception that the fans of a professional football team somehow equate with mobsters.

I and others I know cringe when we see clothing, banners and other paraphernalia touting allegiance to the Bills Mafia. But wait, could that be the answer? Is this whole movement rooted in making money? After all, the name has been licensed, giving businesses an opportunity to profit from the linkage. And it’s certainly not uncommon for sports teams to redesign their jerseys to spur sales. Look to the Buffalo Sabres as an example.

So is selling a Number 17 Allen jersey the same as hawking clothing that partners Allen’s team with gangsters? Perhaps, in the end, that’s what it comes down to.

Lee Coppola is the former dean of journalism at St. Bonaventure University.