Sometimes things happen in politics that have even veteran observers scratching their heads. Now there is one more such occurrence, courtesy of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, that we can add to the list.

Recently, the liberal icon who presides over America’s largest state and the fifth-largest economy in the world, based on GDP, sat down for an in depth interview with Fox News. Not only was it with Fox News but it was with Sean Hannity, Fox’s most visible and best-known personality following the departure of Tucker Carlson.

Given the conservative bent not just of Fox but also clearly a huge majority of its viewing audience as well, the obvious question must be: Why is Gavin Newsom there?

First, it must be noted, a civilized dialogue between political opposites on national television is a good thing for America. Newsom and Hannity both deserve credit.

Newsom has repeatedly sworn off any interest in the 2024 presidential race. He has pledged his total support to President Biden’s re-election. As if to prove his fealty to Biden, Newsom greeted the president’s recent visit to the Bay Area with enthusiasm and served as Biden’s leading cheerleader.

And yet, an objective person looks at Biden’s 40% approval rating in a recent USA Today poll. In aggregate, Biden’s political, physical and mental condition leads to the question: Is this guy really going to skate through the process to the Democratic nomination?

Smart Democrats are hedging their bets and preparing for a rambunctious sprint of a nomination fight in which Biden is not a candidate. Neither Biden, nor anyone else, is the Democratic nominee for president until the convention meets and the delegates vote regardless of how many primaries a candidate has won.

Trading point — counterpoint with Sean Hannity gives Newsom the ability to tell other liberals, “I have proven I can take on the right wing and can uphold our progressive values even in the den of of our political enemies. I am the guy who can go toe to toe with MAGA and win.”

To bolster that claim, Newsom recently challenged Florida Gov. and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis to a debate on Fox moderated by Hannity. DeSantis has accepted thus setting the stage for both participants to promote their new generation of leadership theme.

Additionally, by going on Fox, Newsom talks to that slice of the Republican electorate that deserted Trump in 2020 and is unlikely to support Trump in 2024. As Trump’s legal problems continue to mount, with additional indictments and trials likely in the future the anyone-but-Trump segment of the electorate may grow.

Newsom can also speak of preparing for the Presidency by governing America’s largest state which also happens to be home to hordes of left wing millionaires who will be happy to write big checks to one of their own.As the Roman philosopher Seneca said: “Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity.” Gavin Newsom is preparing to get lucky.

Kevin Igoe, a graduate of Canisius High School and Canisius College, is the former deputy chief of staff of the Republican National Committee.