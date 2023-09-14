On Aug. 10, I introduced the idea of a moratorium on M1-zoned warehouse and distribution centers on Grand Island and requested the deputy supervisor schedule a workshop to discuss its merits ahead of our scheduled meeting 17 days later, where the proposal would be officially presented.

My request for a workshop was denied by the deputy supervisor, who argued that there was no urgency for discussion. This denial played a significant role in the confusion and mistakes that occurred during our last regular board meeting on Aug. 28, which understandably left many residents dissatisfied.

With doubts about the level of support for my proposal, which required three votes for approval, I decided to turn to the public for assistance by publishing articles that outlined my proposal, which was scheduled for presentation at the next Town Board meeting.

The response from our residents was overwhelming, resulting in a surge of emails and phone calls to Town Board members. Many residents expressed their belief that circumstances had changed since the last amendment to the M1 zoning law, primarily due to the emergence of mega distribution centers in place of mega malls. Additionally, the public had concerns regarding the misalignment of the M1 zoning law and comprehensive plan, as well as the resulting issues related to health, safety and resident well-being.

Consequently, on Aug. 28, although the moratorium was not approved, my motion was amended to instead set a public hearing for the review of a draft amended zoning law, proposing the removal of distribution centers and warehouses from M1 zones and the imposition of island-wide building size limits at 300,000 square feet. The amended motion passed successfully.

I then initiated the scheduling of a follow-up workshop meeting, which was scheduled for Sept. 6. During this meeting, we collectively decided to further reduce the building size limits from 300,000 square feet to 100,000 square feet. This adjustment to the draft law had broader implications, addressing M1 zone concerns identified by the public across the entire island.

The past 26 days have been a tumultuous journey. It’s never easy to stand alone initially in advocating for a tough stance on a board, but I am pleased that the board has come together to find the best path forward.

The public hearing for this proposed law is scheduled for 8 p.m. Sept. 18 at Town Hall. I encourage members of the public to attend and voice their opinions.