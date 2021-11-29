Another Voice: Who didn't feel like Ahmaud Arbery's father when he cheered the guilty verdicts?

The killing of Ahmaud Arbery echoed a hundred lynchings, beatings and fatal shootings of unarmed Black men before him at the hands of white men. So you can forgive the Black man in the Georgia courtroom who let out a cry of triumph when the first verdict of guilty in a long string of guilty verdicts was read out against Travis McMichael, followed by similar findings against his father and his neighbor.

The man, Marcus Arbery, the father of Ahmaud, shouted “Wooo!” Judge Timothy Walmsley had already warned the courtroom that he would not tolerate outbursts, so he ejected Arbery. Fair enough. But when the judge added that if anyone else was going to feel compelled to respond out loud, then they should leave the courtroom now, the only surprise was that most of the courtroom didn’t stand and exit.

I don’t think that outburst was about enjoying seeing someone found guilty of murder. It was about exulting at a still rare thing: justice done on behalf of a Black man in a Southern courtroom. It was a reaction to seeing a jury swiftly and unflinchingly convict men who invoked a Civil War-era law about citizen’s arrest to chase down Arbery, corner him, pull out a shotgun and shoot him dead.