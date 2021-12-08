Another Voice: White supremacy does harm to all, even whites

In 1963, Malcolm X’s response to a reporter’s question about the death of President John F. Kennedy shocked the world. Malcolm X said that the assassination was a case of the “chickens coming home to roost.”
His words were an indictment against the violence perpetrated by America in Vietnam and against African American people fighting for civil rights in this country. Malcolm X’s words demonstrate that white supremacy is damaging to our society as a whole – often in ways that are not as easy to see.
On Nov. 16 of this year, a 20-year-old Lewiston man received probation, instead of prison time, after pleading guilty to the rapes of four teenage girls. Christopher Belter, who was originally charged in 2018 with “interim probation” for the crimes – when he was also a teenager – violated the original terms of his parole. Right before sentencing in the more recent case, Niagara County Court Judge Matthew J. Murphy III explained that he had prayed about the situation and eventually decided that jail “is not appropriate” for Belter.
There will be time to discuss how poor, young men of color are abused and warehoused by a criminal justice system that metes out judgment based on color and class. And, there will be time to deconstruct the behavior of a judge who overidentifies with an affluent, white, male perpetrator while dehumanizing sexual assault victims.
However, the reason I found it difficult to pass by another story about white male entitlement is because I believe this case highlights how white supremacy is becoming increasingly dangerous – not only for black people but also for other white people.
Whereas it may be easier to see Heather Heyer and the three victims of Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wis., as the white casualties of white supremacist violence, it might be more difficult to see how the unequal distribution of justice can also have a harmful impact.
What messages do young, white, male perpetrators of violence receive when they are not held accountable for their behavior? And, who will be their victims?
For decades, social scientists have pointed out that most sexual and gender-based violence – most violence, in fact – happens between people of the same race. There is also a very strong connection between the white supremacy that fuels racist violence and the patriarchy that leads to sexual assault.
White supremacy is central to systems that criminalize one group without holding another accountable. In the end, we all suffer.
I am regularly in conversation with white allies on the issue of racial justice. Out of a spirit of love they fight for justice on my behalf. I stay in the struggle, because I believe that white supremacy is a prison for white people – and out of a spirit of love, I fight for their liberation.
Gabrie'l J. Atchison, Ph.D., is an administrator with the Episcopal Diocese of Western New York.