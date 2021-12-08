Another Voice: White supremacy does harm to all, even whites

However, the reason I found it difficult to pass by another story about white male entitlement is because I believe this case highlights how white supremacy is becoming increasingly dangerous – not only for black people but also for other white people.

Whereas it may be easier to see Heather Heyer and the three victims of Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wis., as the white casualties of white supremacist violence, it might be more difficult to see how the unequal distribution of justice can also have a harmful impact.

What messages do young, white, male perpetrators of violence receive when they are not held accountable for their behavior? And, who will be their victims?

For decades, social scientists have pointed out that most sexual and gender-based violence – most violence, in fact – happens between people of the same race. There is also a very strong connection between the white supremacy that fuels racist violence and the patriarchy that leads to sexual assault.

White supremacy is central to systems that criminalize one group without holding another accountable. In the end, we all suffer.

I am regularly in conversation with white allies on the issue of racial justice. Out of a spirit of love they fight for justice on my behalf. I stay in the struggle, because I believe that white supremacy is a prison for white people – and out of a spirit of love, I fight for their liberation.

Gabrie'l J. Atchison, Ph.D., is an administrator with the Episcopal Diocese of Western New York.