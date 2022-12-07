Another Voice: When did electrification become decarbonization?

Climate change has widely been attributed to CO2 (carbon dioxide) emissions, mainly through burning fossil fuels. For some reason, it has become popular to equate electrification of “all things” needing power as the answer to climate change.

Electrification of all things does not follow the science or practicality of decarbonization. It is, however, an easy-to-understand rallying cry for politicians, pundits and advocates of electricity.

In 2021, US power generation consisted of 38% natural gas, 22% coal, 19% nuclear, 1% petroleum and 20% renewables (US Energy Information Administration). Of renewables, 6.3% was generated by hydro – a longtime contributor to our nation’s energy portfolio – wind was responsible for 9.2%, solar 2.8% and biomass and geothermal combined for less than 2%.

Solar, geothermal and wind are technologies dating back to the 1960s and unlikely to experience significant breakthroughs in generating capabilities. Their greatest hopes are in further deployment and storage. Addressing America’s mammoth and growing energy needs over the short term (10 years+/-), will not solely come from these renewable technologies.

In the northern half of the country, natural gas is overwhelmingly the fuel used to heat living space and water. Electric car sales are growing, but represent less than 5% of auto sales in 2022. Converting all this energy load to electricity will collapse the grid quicker than you can say Texas, February 2021.

A local Sierra Club member wrote a great scare piece regarding hydrogen, evoking images of the Hindenburg explosion. This was terrific on sensationalism, but short on fact. Guess what: Natural gas is explosive too, but we live with the risk due to the overwhelming benefits the fuel provides society. The byproduct of burning hydrogen is water, which is not harmful to the atmosphere, although hydrogen needs to be produced sustainably.

The claim is made that hydrogen-blended natural gas would require global replacement of existing appliances. False! Many studies have proved hydrogen-enriched natural gas presents no safety concerns and marginally reduces appliance heating capacity. In fact, our company, and many others, already can successfully produce appliances able to operate on 20% hydrogen blend. Emissions are reduced on a less than 1:1 hydrogen blending ratio (20% hydrogen blend reduces CO2 emissions ~10%), but still a significant reduction in current CO2 emissions of applications burning natural gas. Companies in Europe have produced and certified 100% hydrogen capable boilers. Thus, the haste of European governments to deploy hydrogen into their natural gas distribution systems for heating purposes. These studies are easily found on the internet.

My hope is we all have an open mind when entering the climate change discussion and focus on the primary objective of decarbonization.

We will need many clean fuel sources to meet our energy needs. The probability of decarbonization success will be increased if we do not prematurely dismiss options and stakeholders.

Ronald J. Passafaro is retired CEO of ECR International and Board Member of the Air Conditioning Heating and Refrigeration Institute, past Chairman of the Hydronics Institute and Committee Member of the joint commission investigating “Appliance and Equipment Performance with Hydrogen-Enriched Natural Gases."