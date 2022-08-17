Another Voice: What the Constitution really says about guns

When writing the U.S. Constitution, among the first thoughts of our Founding Fathers are embedded in the preamble. They were clear about their concerns as they wrote, “We the People of the United States, … to form a more perfect Union … insure domestic Tranquility … promote the general Welfare … do … establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”

So where were the “strict constructions” when “domestic tranquility” and “promotion of general welfare” were violently shattered in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, among many other locations.

The Constitution mandates the government to prevent these horrors, but it is failing its obligation miserably. The Second Amendment does not nullify our rights to “domestic tranquility” and “general welfare.”

Read the Second Amendment carefully: "A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed." There is neither a period, nor semicolon, splitting that sentence. The phrase “the right of the people to keep and bear Arms,” is directly linked back to the opening clause, “A well regulated Militia …” In other words, maintaining a militia is for “bearing” weapons. We have already accomplished that goal through our collective agreement to support the police and military.

Claiming “it takes a good guy with a gun, to stop a bad gun with a gun” is an exaggeration. Occasionally there are successful interventions, but the numbers of firearm injuries and deaths far outweigh those rare events many times over. In Buffalo, an armed guard at a market was shot dead, and on average police officers in the U.S. are shot several times a week, many fatally. Those numbers are outrageous and politicians that are beholden to the gun industry do not care about these losses.

Thanks to the U.S. Supreme Court, we are about to become a society more awash in guns. Barroom brawls and road rage could lead to deadly shootouts. Children are growing up in constant fear, and their anxiety is becoming a major public health problem. Parents drop off their children frightened by the thought their kids might be next. Police families have similar fears, and for urbanites and poorer communities, it’s an everyday occurrence.

There are “collateral consequences” to shootings that are rarely addressed. After a recent shooting in Buffalo, a community lost its sole grocery store for months. This contributed to a lack of wholesome foods, and for a growing infant or child this is a serious health consequence.

It is noteworthy that on military facilities, only authorized personnel are allowed to carry weapons. Those facilities, some the size of small cities, are much safer than civilian communities because of limitations on firearms. There is no talk about the loss of Second Amendment "rights." The fact that anyone can carry an assault weapon virtually anywhere, but could not on a military facility, is something that lawmakers need to think about.

Attorney Anthony N. Iannarelli Jr. practices before the New York and New Jersey bars.