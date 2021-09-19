Another Voice: Westwood deal does nothing to create a central park in Amherst

What is going on in Amherst? Supervisor Brian Kulpa represented that the sale of about 15 acres of the Audubon Recreational Complex to UBMD for $2.9 million, followed later by the sale of an additional 30 acres on Audubon to Mensch Capital Partners in an exchange for acquiring the Westwood property, was the catalyst for creating an Amherst Central Park.

The Town Board pushed through the UBMD sale over residents’ objections. This project destroys two football fields, a Division 2 baseball diamond and three softball fields that existed on Audubon. Now, the town is spending $6.2 million to create football and baseball spaces on other town property; a community center in another part of the town and four softball fields on the former gun club property, which is not owned by the town.

So, the $2.9 million and payments in lieu of taxes from the UBMD sale that were to be the “trust fund” for the Amherst Central Park are being used to replace what already existed and could have been upgraded more cheaply.

None of this is in furtherance of a central park. The recreational fields are being decentralized and Westwood is still owned by Mensch. UBMD, Mensch and the owner of the gun club site are the winners; the residents and taxpayers are the losers.