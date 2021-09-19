Another Voice: Westwood deal does nothing to create a central park in Amherst

What is going on in Amherst? Supervisor Brian Kulpa represented that the sale of about 15 acres of the Audubon Recreational Complex to UBMD for $2.9 million, followed later by the sale of an additional 30 acres on Audubon to Mensch Capital Partners in an exchange for acquiring the Westwood property, was the catalyst for creating an Amherst Central Park.
The Town Board pushed through the UBMD sale over residents’ objections. This project destroys two football fields, a Division 2 baseball diamond and three softball fields that existed on Audubon. Now, the town is spending $6.2 million to create football and baseball spaces on other town property; a community center in another part of the town and four softball fields on the former gun club property, which is not owned by the town.
So, the $2.9 million and payments in lieu of taxes from the UBMD sale that were to be the “trust fund” for the Amherst Central Park are being used to replace what already existed and could have been upgraded more cheaply.
None of this is in furtherance of a central park. The recreational fields are being decentralized and Westwood is still owned by Mensch. UBMD, Mensch and the owner of the gun club site are the winners; the residents and taxpayers are the losers.
Resident meetings were conducted and a task force was formed with the promise that the interests of the developers and residents could be balanced. Then, the task force was given a concept plan showing north-south vehicular access roads on Westwood; the 18-hole golf course on Audubon reduced to nine holes next to a “virtual golf” entertainment complex; and a huge indoor track and field facility. No effort was made to extend the Ellicott Creek path through Audubon and Westwood and potentially to the Village of Williamsville, when trail connectivity was a top desire of residents and should have been the plan’s starting point.
At many meetings, land values and how much Mensch would pay for the much more valuable land on Audubon was discussed. The town settled on a jaw-droppingly low figure of $700,000 (of in-kind services no less) and Westwood in exchange for the additional 30 acres on Audubon, without even knowing the cost of remediation and without doing any detailed cost analysis of park components. And they gave Mensch exclusive construction manager status for any “park” development.
This is all a shame. A deal that allowed Mensch a reasonable profit while creating an exceptional park akin to Delaware Park could be achieved. Alas, Kulpa’s description of a “world-class” park is merely code for development. A reset is necessary.
Jennifer Snyder-Haas of Amherst resident is a member of Keep Westwood Green and one of two resident members of the Amherst Central Park Task Force.