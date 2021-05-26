Another Voice: Westminster, Enterprise should stay open for the children’s sake

The Buffalo Board of Education made an unfortunate decision in late March to close Westminster Community Charter School and Enterprise Charter School at a time when elementary school children especially are suffering educationally from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Closing these two public schools will only bring added harm to 950 total K-8 students, most of whom come from underserved backgrounds. This is especially the case when all 351 open and authorized charter schools in New York State are being consciously kept operating for the support, growth and security they provide their 150,000 students. Buffalo students should certainly have the same support and opportunity.

We can all debate the merits of charter schools, but let’s put politics aside and think about the children and their parents. A year and a half of schooling under Covid restrictions, on and off remote learning, and struggles with technology, already delayed elementary students’ learning opportunities. Closing the students’ schools, which do not cost the Board of Education any extra money, will only increase the challenges these children and their parents face.