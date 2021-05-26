Another Voice: Westminster, Enterprise should stay open for the children’s sake

The Buffalo Board of Education made an unfortunate decision in late March to close Westminster Community Charter School and Enterprise Charter School at a time when elementary school children especially are suffering educationally from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Closing these two public schools will only bring added harm to 950 total K-8 students, most of whom come from underserved backgrounds. This is especially the case when all 351 open and authorized charter schools in New York State are being consciously kept operating for the support, growth and security they provide their 150,000 students. Buffalo students should certainly have the same support and opportunity.
We can all debate the merits of charter schools, but let’s put politics aside and think about the children and their parents. A year and a half of schooling under Covid restrictions, on and off remote learning, and struggles with technology, already delayed elementary students’ learning opportunities. Closing the students’ schools, which do not cost the Board of Education any extra money, will only increase the challenges these children and their parents face.
We’ve all seen the good that charter schools can do, especially when they and their students’ performance are fairly evaluated using the most current tools. These children are Buffalo’s future, they’re our college graduates, military officers, police and firefighters, doctors and nurses, and teachers. They will help form the backbone of what Buffalo will be in 15 or 20 years. We, today, must do all we can to support them, as their teachers and staff do, at this early stage of their lives to help them reach paths to success.
Renewal of the schools’ operating charters will give all parties a chance to step back, take a few deep breaths, and look fairly and accurately at how these schools perform. Trying to evaluate them in the middle of a pandemic, with disrupted teaching and suspended testing, is not the right time for such drastic moves. That’s what the state’s other three charter authorizing bodies affirmed by keeping all the other charters open statewide.
Much will be debated in the coming months about Buffalo charter schools. But these two are among the longest serving and most successful, with Westminster starting in 1993 and building on M&T Bank’s $18 million in support over the years, and Enterprise kicking off its project-learning model in 2003. The schools produced graduates who are now parents sending their children to their former schools.
All other things being equal, and given the $387 million in extra state and federal aid to the Buffalo Public Schools this year, there is room for these two outstanding charter schools to continue their missions.
The three of us believe in the potential of all Buffalo’s children and have worked for years to see that they receive the best possible education. With the impact of the pandemic fresh on their heels, there’s no reason why that should change for these 950 children.
Amber Dixon was interim superintendent of the Buffalo schools. Robert M. Bennett was chancellor of the state Board of Regents from 2002-2009. Denise Terrell is a board member at Enterprise Charter School. Dixon and Bennett are members of the Westminster Foundation board.