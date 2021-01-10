Another Voice: West Valley site demolition will be handled safely

As concerned citizens, you can help facilitate these goals by working with industry scientists and engineers asking informed questions, relating public concerns, and allowing the experts to work for you designing cost-effective solutions that address public safety and reach project goals.

Managers and engineers at West Valley and throughout the nation are working diligently to remove environmental threats to the public health. That is their job, they are working on behalf of us all, and they have nothing to gain and everything to lose if the results of their efforts fail to provide public confidence and safety.

Before we go prescribing costly solutions to problems not fully understood, it would be helpful to recall some of the West Valley accomplishments. West Valley engineers and scientists have accomplished first-of-its-kind achievements in radioactive system design and nuclear cleanup accomplishments. Efforts have resulted in successfully solidifying more than 600,000 gallons of highly radioactive liquid waste; safely decontaminating and demolishing contaminated facilities; treatment of contaminated groundwater leaking from aging legacy facilities; removal and shipment of spent nuclear fuel to secure off-site storage and many other engineering and system design accomplishments that allowed work to be performed safely and without environmental insult.