In a world where integrity is said to be of highest value, perhaps there is a need to pause and define what integrity requires: of a society, a community and an individual.

The LGBTQ+ ministry at Saint Joseph University Parish has spent months questioning, discerning and determining their call to the Catholic Christian community. In a time when the church claims it “welcomes all,” this congregation has striven to put their convictions into authentic living.

They have asked the hard questions. “If we are inviting people to our community, what in fact are we inviting them to? Are we telling them they are welcome, or are we telling them they are welcome – with conditions?”

After a lot of prayer and soul searching, the committee decided to set up a table at the end of the June Pride Parade. They prepared themselves on every level to be able to have conversations with anyone interested in what it means to be welcome at St. Joseph University Parish.

There was nothing quick about this decision; rather, it was carefully considered, with support from the pastor and from the bishop of our diocese. A table was rented, T-shirts were ordered, and representatives signed up to serve at the table, ready to welcome anyone who wanted information or simply to talk.

Then, the committee was told that “permission” had been retracted from the diocesan office. Yes, taken away.

There is no place in my heart, nor in my understanding for how this could happen. I do not understand how anyone can take permission away from people who are called by the spirit to do what they believe is right and just.

On a spiritual level, I honestly don’t understand the reasons that the church believes they cannot offer 100% support for all people and the identity in which they are called to live out their lives. I understand the bureaucratic reasons. I understand the institutional reasons. But I’ve yet to hear a Godly reason.

The hearts of the committee are tempted to be crushed because each of these individuals has stepped out in faith, with a deep, inner call to what they believe God is calling them to. They are not the first. Nor, I’m sure, will they be the last.

My prayer is that the church, in truly wanting to grow, will wake up. A foundation that does not embrace the fullness of why Jesus came and what Jesus calls each person to cannot grow, for that foundation is not built on solid ground.