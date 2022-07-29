Another Voice: We should turn our attention to a solution in Ukraine

I recently traveled to Ukraine with the Global Medical and Surgical Support Group. The decision to go was an easy one. More difficult are the questions that linger after my return.

Arriving in Lviv, I found messages of inspiration from my children. Included was a quote from one of my 12-year-old daughter’s favorite books which read, “Our destinies have already been laid down for us to follow, but we can choose the details and those details can change the world.”

Perhaps the destinies of Ukraine, Russia and the U.S. were laid down in 1994 when all signed the Budapest Memorandum assuring Ukrainian sovereignty in return for elimination of their nuclear arsenal. Ukrainians beat their swords into plowshares to provide nuclear energy for Russia and relinquished their nuclear deterrent. The details of the agreement remain within our control.

The details can be found in our own national integrity. Few in the West would deny that a violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty occurred in 2014 with the invasion of Crimea and again in February. Much as our lack of response in 2014 shaped the present day, our current response will shape the future.

We have devoted considerable funding to Ukraine, but only enough to delay Russian advances. Despite the Ukrainians’ valiant efforts, this amount of support provides just enough to prolong the conflict without decisive end. Sadly, this will only magnify the number of Ukrainian and Russian lives lost.

We often speak the words that Americans stand by those who fight for freedom. The question is whether we stand by our words. Engagement with a nuclear power must be carefully considered, but what message do we send by not engaging those who wish to change world order and to others with nuclear ambitions?

While such a commitment is daunting, we should also see it as an opportunity. A chance to leave behind partisan politics in favor of American ideals. A chance to expand our commitment to renewables, while increasing all energy sources. There are opportunities for growth of our economy as well. Rather than stimulus payments, why not provide economic opportunities that drive economic recovery.

There will be a cost to every American. An unqualified embargo is essential and while painful, provides security and opportunity. We should no longer bicker about stopgap solutions like gas tax moratoriums and rather turn our attention to a comprehensive solution.

Such an approach will save lives and stimulate our economy while unifying our people. An oversimplification? Perhaps integrity is simple. We need to let our representatives know what path we would walk.

When I visited soldiers in the hospitals in Kyiv, I thanked each of them for their service. In response they each said, "It is my duty; we are all in this together.” They then thanked me for all that we are doing for them. I hope that we are deserving of their thanks.

Dr. James Lukan is surgical director of the Vascular Access Center, Erie County Medical Center.