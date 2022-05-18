Another Voice: We need strong climate regulations from the state

The development of strong regulation by the New York State Climate Action Council is important to implement our state’s climate goals and increase jobs throughout the state. In 2019, the State Legislature adopted the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which requires a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of 40% below 1990 levels by 2030.

The April 2022 report of the United Nation’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change finds that in order for the Earth to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), the world must halt any increase in fossil fuel greenhouse gas emissions from carbon dioxide and methane by the year 2025 and reduce these emissions 43% by 2030.

This scientific finding is almost exactly the amount of reduction required under the state proposal. The IPCC report also finds we currently have the technology available to reach the necessary climate goals using renewable electricity sourced from solar and wind power, switching to electric cars, buses and trains, and electrification of building heating and cooling systems.

The implementation of these changes is not only necessary, but will benefit New Yorkers both economically and in their quality of life.

Here, General Motors announced that electric motors for trucks and SUVs will be manufactured in Lockport, adding good-paying jobs to our region. The Niagara Frontier Transit Authority unveiled its first electric bus on Earth Day and is scheduled to have 10 electric buses by September. The transition to electric vehicles will also avoid the cost of rising gas and fuel prices. More electricity will be needed to power these vehicles and heat and cool our homes. This electricity can be supplied by wind and solar projects that are already being planned.

Local farmers who lease portions of their property to solar and wind developers can keep the bulk of their land in agriculture. This additional lease income enables them to continue farming instead of selling their valuable property to developers. In this way, building alternative sources of renewable electricity helps preserve rural areas.

The reduction of fossil fuel emissions improves our residents’ health by reducing respiratory and coronary problems. Hopefully controlling climate change will also reduce many of the recent unusual climate events in our area which include increased warming and humidity, increased rainfall and intensive storms.

The cost of inaction is increasing daily. Please protect our region by supporting New York’s energy and climate goals.

Bob Ciesielski is Energy Committee chair of the Sierra Club Atlantic Chapter.