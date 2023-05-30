In my 35 years as a pastor in New York City and Buffalo I visited inmates at the Rikers Island Correctional Facility, the Erie County Correctional Facility and the Buffalo Police Holding Center. I have seen the toll taken by a criminal justice system that denies people dignity and destroys their hope – a system that criminalizes Black and brown bodies and tears apart entire communities.

The tragic track record of at least 33 deaths in Erie County jails since 2005 has meant someone has died nearly every six months. This is a result of systemic conditions and a toxic culture, and not just personal negligence.

Investing $200 million in a new jail is like doing cosmetic surgery on someone that needs new vital organs to stay alive. It will only change how things look on the surface while people continue to suffer and die physically, emotionally and spiritually – and the community itself endures irreparable harm.

We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to inject hope and healing into a death-dealing system by building a foundation based on restorative rather than retributive justice. This means starting with the principles and programs that prioritize breathing new life into the dry bones of our current system. The building structure needed to do this should be the last step and not the first step in the process.

The current proposal for a new jail caught Erie County Sheriff John Garcia, the Erie County Legislature and the broader community off guard. Under the leadership of Majority Leader April Baskin, the Erie County Legislature has put a stick in the spokes of moving forward by requiring a meaningful and thorough needs assessment that centers input from those who have been directly impacted by the current system.

By moving to a foundation and culture based on restorative rather than retributive justice Buffalo and Erie County have the opportunity to bring new life and living hope out of the death and despair that has been in place far too long.

What we need isn’t cosmetic surgery but a heart and lung transplant in our criminal justice system. Only then will everyone in Buffalo and Erie County have a more equal opportunity to thrive.

The good news is you don’t need to be a seasoned surgeon to figure out how to do this. The knowledge needed for doing this right is already here in Buffalo and Erie County. By listening to those who have been directly impacted and by having the courage to invest ourselves and our resources in the values, programs and services that offer hope and healing, we can do this major surgery ourselves along with the people we have elected to serve us.

Rev. Dr. M. Bruce McKay is pastor emeritus, Pilgrim-St. Luke’s United Church of Christ.