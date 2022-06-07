Another Voice: We need decisions and action, not just debate

We are with you. Our hearts go out to you. You are in our prayers. We feel your pain. Words. Politicians and journalists discuss the tragedies and the things that should change, but they can’t come to an agreement.

The result: Silence, until the next shooting where innocent lives are taken. Then the debate begins again without resolution. Why? Politicians on both sides of the aisle have lines in the sand that they won’t cross. The Sandy Hook shooting was almost ten years ago. What has been done since then to protect our children?

Conservatives want to protect the 2nd Amendment for the sake of citizens’ rights under the Constitution and to be assured their constituents will support them in the next election. They need to look at what has happened and agree that young, still-developing adults do not need automatic and semi-automatic guns. It’s time for a national law supporting age restrictions on assault weapon purchases.

Conservatives are concerned that this is just the beginning of taking away more rights. Fight that battle and support your position when that time comes. Inertia now based on the possibility of a future outcome may result in lost lives.

Liberals want to blame the shootings entirely on guns, making it a political statement each time there is another tragedy involving guns. They too hold their political views in hopes of reelection. Liberals need to acknowledge and recognize that gun control, sadly enough, will not stop shootings. The people who do these shootings - killing helpless children – have mental issues, anger issues and related life issues. Many of them have little or no family support.

People who want to kill will find a way to do it with or without a gun. Put your efforts into creating lawful programs to identify these individuals. Elected conservatives and liberals, do not let another child die just because you want to get elected again. Do not wait until you get that call that your child or grandchild’s school has an active shooter on site.

Pass legislation for gun control, along with background checks and social media surveillance. Create effective committees with a sense of urgency to address these and other necessary steps. Support budgets to provide funding for security renovations for all schools, including safety officers and other staffing needs. Commit to introducing single issue laws without amendments that prevent passage.

The time to act is now! Let this debate result in protective legislation for our precious children.

Gail Orffeo is the owner of Human Resources Simplified; a human resources consulting practice providing business consulting and training, including Workplace Violence Prevention Training.