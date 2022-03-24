Another Voice: We must turn to solar power to solve our energy problems

The global energy crisis that is unfolding as threats to energy security arise bolsters the need for our nation’s energy independence. The price tag of using oil and gas is ridiculously high. Wildfires, floods and rising sea levels are the result of massive amounts of carbon dioxide and methane gas emissions. Humans have evolved to require energy to function. Global ecosystems have been directly affected by our energy demands. Humans must change course quickly.

The problem isn’t the availability of energy. Renewables offer the most powerful source available: solar power. Peer-reviewed scientific analyses are available showing that solar photovoltaics (PV) are capable of meeting 100% of global primary energy demand more than 12 times over.

The problem is political willpower. While debates flood airwaves, the public becomes polarized. Meanwhile, the solution is right above us if we accept the science and insist we use clean energy sources before it’s too late.