Another Voice: We must find the courage to fight for a better life

Rooted in racism, and poisoned by online extremism, a white man infiltrated our city and terrorized our Black community. We must call what happened on May 14 what it is: terrorism. An act of white nationalist violence calculated to terrify and divide the Black residents of Erie County.

Attributing this massacre to mental health disorders or anything besides domestic terrorism misses the point. Mental health disorders do not excuse acts of evil. This was the planned and calculated slaughter of members of our community because they were born Black.

We did not think it could happen here, but given the mass shootings at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, the Tree of Life Synagogue Pittsburgh and the Walmart in El Paso, we stood no chance of being an exception.

Thanks to an energized, organized gun lobby and gridlock in Washington, the ranks of those killed by guns grows each year. It was only a matter of time before our community was impacted.

If we want to end the scourge of gun violence in our nation, we need to unify and demand that our representatives in Washington confront the hatred and the violence that wracks our country and pass legislation to take weapons of war off retail shelves.

The shooting in Uvalde, Texas, is the 24th shooting committed on a K-12 campus, and the 199th mass shooting in 2022. We all know it will be a matter of days before we mark the 200th. If we do not get serious about access to AR-15s and other weapons whose only purpose is to annihilate other human beings, if we do not get serious about online extremism, and if we do not get serious about the hatred, bigotry and racism that underpins all this violence, then we are saying this is acceptable.

The men and women who were murdered at Tops were shopping on a sunny Saturday afternoon, or working to support their families. They could have been any of us, and still could be any of us next time.

We have to demand action and find the courage to fight for a better life. We must demand action from our leaders at the state and federal level. We must push for the passage of common sense gun safety protections and to curb online hotbeds of extremism at the federal level.

Our community has come together to grieve, now we must unite and tell the perpetrator and those at the federal level who refuse to strengthen gun law policies that this can never happen again. Not in our city, not in our suburbs, not here.

My condolences to everyone who is simply carrying on with their life, silent in the face of the execution of grandparents grocery shopping and children in their classrooms.

This is no way to live.

April Baskin is chairwoman of the Erie County Legislature.