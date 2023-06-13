In the last decade, there have been 189 school shootings in the U.S. that resulted in at least one fatality. The year 2022 became a record-breaking one with school shootings happening nearly every week. There were 302 shooting incidents in K-12 schools, 21% higher than in 2021. Unfortunately, 51 of these shootings resulted in at least one death.

Lives are being taken, and bright futures end before they begin. Families get torn apart, and parents fear for their kids’ lives when they drop them off at school. But what has changed since Sandy Hook and Uvalde? Not much.

For the last 12 years, I have been a U.S. Army Ranger and a private military contractor overseas. When I returned to the U.S., and saw 19 kids and two school staff die in Uvalde, I shared the same fear as the other parents. I know my children are in danger simply by being at school, and it became clear that inaction was no longer an option.

So I acted and founded the nonprofit National OverWatch (NOW). NOW is a volunteer-driven, purpose-built organization with only one goal: to make schools safer.

NOW has partnered with experts in the physical security industry to create a unique, proprietary and cost-effective approach to improving school security. Our solution involves a multilayered approach with proper procedures, security protocols and appropriate material employed correctly.

NOW’s approach to securing schools starts with a complimentary guided self-assessment for schools to help them achieve a baseline security posture and improve it. Then, if requested, our security experts conduct an on-site, in-depth threat assessment. Our assessment process has been developed by individuals from the FBI, Homeland Security, Special Operations and law enforcement agencies with more than 200 years of combined experience in physical security and vulnerability evaluation.

NOW then prepares a complete vulnerability report for schools, identifying all the recommended changes, vendor selections and proposed costs associated with these modifications, helping districts spend their limited security budget allocations effectively.

In the face of national inaction, NOW is working with schools nationwide to make common-sense, nonpartisan changes to prevent future senseless tragedies. We cannot afford inaction any longer. We must be proactive.

Victor Salazar is the founder and CEO of National OverWatch.