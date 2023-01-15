Another Voice: We must all speak out against racial discrimination

I made a commitment this past year to read “Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America” by American historian Ibram X. Kendi. At more than 500 pages, this winner of the National Book Award for Nonfiction occupied my reading time for almost two months. It was well worth it.

Kendi gives such a clear definition of racism: “My definition of a racist idea is a simple one: It is any concept that regards one racial group as inferior or superior to any other racial group in any way.” Racism maintains that white people are superior to Black people, ignoring the fact that the strong and weak, knowledgeable and ignorant, kind and cruel, honest and dishonest are distributed across all racial and ethnic groups.

I learned how deeply embedded racism based on skin color was in European and then American history and culture. I also learned, much to my dismay, how prominent Christian pastors and theologians in the past used the Bible to justify beliefs of racial inferiority. As Kendi notes, “Racial disparities are older than the life of the United States.” We did, however, deeply embed and codify racism for the long term in our country through slavery and its successor, the Jim Crow era, and the institutional racism of today.

There is so much evidence of racial disparities, it makes one wonder why racism is not evident to everyone. Why can’t we and won’t we end racism? It is not good for Black people and it is not good for anyone else. It denies our country the full talents of those who are oppressed. It pulls our country apart. It undercuts our commitment to freedom and equal opportunity for all Americans.

How can we repair the inequities caused by racial discrimination? Who has the power to end it? According to Kendi, “Those who have the power to abolish racial discrimination have not done so thus far and they will never be persuaded or educated to do so as long as racism benefits them in some way.”

I feel helpless to make the changes I believe are needed; I lack the power to do so. Yet, I can speak what I believe to be the truth. I believe that is what is meant by “speaking truth to power,” first said by Bayard Rustin, Black Quaker and Civil Rights leader in 1942. And I have to believe that in the long run truth will be stronger than power.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., quoting Theodore Parker, the 19th century Unitarian minister who called for the abolition of slavery, said that “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” Those men were strengthened by their deep faith and I will have to find my strength there also.

Retired educator Robert Poczik has been a lifelong proponent of civil rights and ensuring equal educational and employment opportunities for youth and adults.