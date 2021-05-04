Another Voice: We can all play a role in preventing child abuse

Substance abuse is often at the root. More than 86,000 children were removed from their homes in 2019 because at least one parent had a drug issue, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and substance abuse was one of the top two problems exhibited by families in 81% of reported child abuse cases.

Of course, the pandemic hasn’t helped. At the onset, experts correctly anticipated a rise in domestic abuse. However, a largely unexpected byproduct has been a rise in cyberbullying and online exploitation, because children are spending so much more time at computers in virtual learning settings. Moreover, experts also believe many cases are now being underreported.

As a pediatric surgeon, this is heartbreaking to witness. My colleagues and I are quick to take action when we see or even suspect that a child is in danger. We train our staff to look for and recognize warning signs, and understand how to quickly and safely report possible abuse.

You can, too. Local organizations like the Family Justice Center and Erie County Coalition Against Family Violence are available if you suspect a child is in danger. There are also national resources like the Child Welfare Information Gateway and the CDC, or you can call the National Child Abuse Hotline, toll-free: 1-800-4-A-CHILD or 1-800-422-4453.

Dr. Kathryn D. Bass is a pediatric surgeon and director of the Pediatric Trauma Center at Oishei Children’s Hospital.