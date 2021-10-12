Another Voice: Washington must stand up for New York’s manufacturers

What worries me is that some in Washington are now pressing for the federal government to grant exclusions to the “Section 301” tariffs imposed on China in recent years. That would be a mistake, since domestic companies like mine are the ones that employ U.S. workers, and pay good salaries plus benefits. As we’ve already seen with the Covid-19 pandemic, Americans are overly dependent on China for many everyday goods. Granting such exclusions could simply mean more U.S. factories closing their doors.

What I’ve learned from my company’s experience is that U.S. consumers increasingly don’t want to buy from China. They’re worried about toxic and unsafe goods. And they’re equally disturbed by Beijing’s continued use of forced labor and shoddy environmental standards.

Buying “Made in USA” supports good jobs in communities throughout the nation. In fact, about half of U.S. consumers said they want retailers to cut back on sourcing from China. And 80% say they’d be willing to pay higher prices if companies closed their China factories.

Hopefully Washington is listening. Americans want our government to stand strong against China’s aggressive tactics. In particular, that means continued or increased tariffs on products that China dumps in the U.S. market at artificially low prices. Americans want to see manufacturing return to this nation. Washington should act now to stand up for domestic companies like mine that create the jobs needed to support a healthy middle class.

Greg Owens is the co-founder and CEO of Sherrill Manufacturing/Liberty Tabletop in Sherrill, Oneida County.