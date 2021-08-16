Another Voice: Walton has the strength and skills to match the moment

We have a mixed economy – capitalism and socialism. Our tiered tax system – once much more so – is one aspect of socialism in our economic system, working (inadequately, especially with so many tax loopholes) toward mitigating economic disparities. Our public schools, libraries, roads, bridges, rail and more are all vital aspects of socialism in our mixed economy. We’re still many benefits short of the socialism practiced by our primary allies: health care, higher education, home care, as well as guaranteed housing and minimum income.

Per The Buffalo News, Walton said, “You know we're perfectly fine with socialism for the rich. We will bail out Wall Street and banks and give a billion dollars in tax incentives to one of the richest people in the world to build an empty Tesla factory in South Buffalo.” Her brand of socialism, in contrast, is all about “providing the resources that working families need to thrive.”

Term limits are needed in city government. Change is needed in Buffalo – a fresh wind of putting people first, prioritizing people and planet.

I am proud to support India Walton due to her integrity, platform, priorities and values – the things a mayor really needs. Information can be obtained, procedures can be learned, some tasks can be delegated. Being #RealResilientReady makes India truly the mayor we need for the future.

Victoria Ross is the former executive director of the Western New York Peace Center.