Another Voice: Waging endless war poisons society, makes us less safe

Oh, the frayed humanity! Here’s what did not occur: the operators looking at what they had just done from the viewpoint of the victims. That would have amounted to more than simply “dismay.”

Doing so is almost incomprehensible. Imagine a bomb suddenly piercing your roof in the middle of the night. Imagine your children suddenly dead, your arm or leg missing …

Oops.

My point here is that war is a collective enterprise. Multiply this incident by the size of the U.S. military budget – virtually half the country’s discretionary spending, around a trillion dollars annually, all told. And the money is always there, ready and waiting for the security state to consume. The unending lie is that it keeps us safe. Imagine, once again, “women and children staggering out of the partly collapsed building, some missing limbs, some dragging the dead,” and savor the safety you now have.

When we wage war, we dehumanize – then kill – a specific segment of humanity. In the process, we “fray” our own humanity; we become less human ourselves, and thus more in sync with the evil we claim to be obliterating. This is what’s happening to us right now.

Robert Koehler, syndicated by PeaceVoice, is a Chicago journalist and editor.