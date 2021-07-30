Another Voice: Voters are to blame for nation’s exploding debt

Spending what they don’t have works for politicians at the national level, who don’t need to balance a budget. Cutting taxes and/or increasing spending brings home the bacon and provides job security.

History is instructive in this regard. Ronald Reagan increased the national debt by 186% while in office, percentage wise higher than debt increases during both world wars. Barack Obama increased the debt by 75% (with the distinction of adding the most in absolute dollar terms). George W. increased the debt by 101%, and presidents George H.W. Bush, Ford, Carter, Clinton and Trump by more than 30%.

President Biden is following suit, so far signing the Covid-19 relief bill, which includes hundreds of millions for municipalities like Buffalo, and proposing an additional trillion-dollar infrastructure package. The programs aren’t close to being paid for, and will dramatically increase the national debt.

According to the most recent Gallup poll, just 3% of respondents said the national debt was the most important problem facing the country. While pundits have warned, incorrectly, for decades about the imminent threat to prosperity posed by the national debt, I’ll argue that we may be nearing a tipping point.