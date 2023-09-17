It’s the first Wednesday of the month at the U.S. Federal Courthouse in downtown Buffalo and a group of soon-to-be citizens stands before a federal judge to take the naturalization oath of allegiance to the United States.

One by one, each person is called to receive their citizenship certificate.

Their next stop? Voter registration.

The new citizens are eager to complete their voter registration forms, excitedly spouting off their questions: When can they vote? What will be on the ballot? Where is their polling place?

They are energized to exercise their voting rights after lives spent in countries where their voices are ignored at best and brutally silenced at worst.

We can all learn something from the enthusiasm for voting of our newest citizens.

Every year, millions of Americans find themselves unable to vote because they miss a registration deadline, don’t update their registration or aren’t sure how to register. As a nonpartisan civic holiday celebrated on Sept. 19, National Voter Registration Day seeks to make sure everyone checks their voter registration status before the next election.

When the registered voting population doesn’t reflect the population as a whole, we end up with a distorted democracy that fails to reflect the views of the country at large. If we’re going to build a democracy that truly represents us all, the best solution is closing registration gaps.

Because voter turnout tends to be lower in local elections, the power of the individual voter is exponentially magnified.

From property taxes and police funding to trash pickup and school curriculum, the decisions local officials make have some of the most direct effects on our daily lives. Registering and voting provides us the opportunity to be an active participant in our democracy and address the issues that directly impact our communities.

Decisions are made by people who show up.

Make a commitment to show up this November, by checking your voter registration status, or register for the first time, by visiting Vote411.org, where you’ll find bilingual assistance, as well as information that is particular to New York State.

It only takes two minutes to register to vote.